Morrison County Public Health invites the general public to its COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday, May 12, between the hours of 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered to any adult 18 years of age or older.
To register, call Public Health at (320) 632-6664. No walk-ins will be admitted.
At the time of registration, residents will will be scheduled for their second dose that will take place Wednesday, June 9.
The vaccine clinic will be located at the Morrison County Government Center – Garden Level, 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls.
