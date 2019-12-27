With a flag pole in disrepair, the Little Falls Post Office decided to put up a new one and to go with it, a new U.S. flag and POW flag. Color Guard members from the Little Falls American Legion and VFW Post 1112 were on hand to raise the flag with honor. They included from left and around the pole: Bob Thome, Legion; Bob Klosowski, Legion; Roger Thielen, VFW and Jim Lange. Postal workers watched as the flags were raised front row (from left): Jason Davis, Cindy Vogt, John Gruber, Adassah Klassen, Anna Stout and Jessica Veldekamp. Back row: Kenny Garrison, Kelli Olson, Mark Fussy, Jerry Heinz, Kurt Lucking and Postmaster Matthew Heier.
