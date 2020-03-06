The Morrison County Record will once again publish a Summer Visitors Guide. It will be distributed with the May 17, 2020, edition of the paper.
The Record news staff is seeking help in the listing of community events open to the public and of interest to visitors to the community that will be held between May 18 and Oct. 31. Information must be received no later than Tuesday, April 7, to be included in the publication.
The information must include the name of the event, date, time, location, a short paragraph explaining the event as well as contact information.
Mail the information to: Morrison County Record, 216 SE First Street, Little Falls, MN 56345, Attn: Terry, or send via email to: terry.lehrke@mcrecord.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.