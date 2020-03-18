Although the Little Falls Senior Center and Pierz Dining Center are closed to the public, Meals on Wheels deliveries continue in the Little Falls, Pierz and Randall areas.
In addition, meal pickup is available at both the Little Falls and Pierz Dining Center locations.
Those interested in receiving or picking up the meals are asked the call the Little Falls Senior Center at (320) 632-8200 or the Pierz Dining Center at (320) 468-2160.
