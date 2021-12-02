As he has done with other government councils and boards, Sgt. Doug Rekstad explained the benefits of body-worn cameras for the city’s Police Department to the Pierz City Council, during its Monday workshop.
Rekstad, who works with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, has been working with the county’s IT Director, Amy Middendorf, in finding an update to the county’s current system, which is at the end of its life in 2022.
The company the county has chosen to work with is Axon for both body-worn and squad cameras, on a 10-year contract. The 10-year contract price is locked in, allowing the county to budget and save in the long run, as inflation will not affect the locked-in price. Rekstad said another reason Axon was chosen is that everything it does is geared toward law enforcement. Most agencies in Minnesota use Axon, he said.
Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken said he’s been pushing for body-worn cameras since he became chief 10 years ago. As such, he’s also been putting aside money in his fund, to do so at some point.
The cost over the 10 years for Pierz, Rekstad said is $57,860 — or $5,786 per year over the life of the contract. This would include the initial new equipment, a body-worn camera for Hanneken and one for full-time Officer Calvin Tschida, as well as cameras for each of the squad cars.
Every 2.5 years, the body-worn cameras will be replaced “with the latest and greatest” and every five years, the squad cameras will be replaced, Rekstad said.
With that schedule in place, at the end of the 10-year contract, Rekstad said Pierz would have two new body-worn cameras and two new squad cameras.
In addition to the hardware, the software would be totally compatible with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, with storage of all footage taken care of in the Cloud. Redaction software is part of the package, saving time as it takes four hours to redact one hour of footage.
Rekstad said imaging from body-worn cameras is private, “not public information,” and redaction keeps interactions with private citizens private.
Rekstad said not everyone has access to the video taken, either. Just one person will be taking the lead to insure private data stays private. If an individual’s photo is not redacted and the video is made public, there could be trouble, Rekstad said.
Hanneken told the Council that he would not have access to Tschida’s video — that it would all be handled at the county level.
When all law enforcement officers are using the same equipment and software, in an incident with more than one officer present, if a weapon or taser is drawn, all body-worn cameras within a 30-foot radius would be triggered to start recording.
Should a sheriff’s deputy work part-time for the Pierz Police Department, they are able to use their own body-worn camera, but log in as working for the Pierz Police Department. The same is true of Tschida, who sometimes works part-time for the Sheriff’s Department. He could use his body-worn camera, and log in as working for the county.
In the case of an incident, the video is released to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.
Another convenience and savings comes in when the Pierz Police Department’s squad computers/cameras need data downloaded, Now, Hanneken or Tschida have to drive to the Sheriff’s Department to do so. With the new software, that can be done remotely.
Rekstad said the Police Chiefs Association and Sheriff’s Association have been pushing for agencies to start planning for use of body-worn cameras. The Minnesota State Patrol is moving to Axon, as well as the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and DNR.
Every trooper in the state will be using the Axon equipment and software come Jan. 1, 2022, Rekstad said.
“We all know what’s going on,” he said. “Seven years ago, our guys wouldn’t wear a body-worn camera — now we can’t get them fast enough.
“It’s accountability,” Rekstad said. “We felt they (Axon) were the best for our needs.”
While the price is high, Rekstad noted videos available may offer the city some protection when it comes to proving what happened during an incident.
“It’s $60,000, but it if prevents one lawsuit that we might lose, it might save $60,000,” said Mayor Dave Fischer.
Rekstad said if all is approved at county and city levels by the end of the year, and the contract is signed, body-worn cameras are expected to arrive in June and squad car cameras in August, with training worked into the mix.
A public comment period will be held for the county Thursday, Dec. 9, at the County Board meeting, when anyone from any part of the county can comment.
Rekstad said with the large price tag, the city must hold a public comment session of its own.
The Council set Monday, Dec. 13, at 6:45 p.m. prior to the regular Council meeting, as the time for public comment on the body-worn cameras. The Council will most likely vote on the matter at its regular meeting that evening.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other discussion at Monday’s workshop, the Pierz City Council:
• Heard Dave Berg explain about the new contract with Minnesota Power, bargained for through the Northeastern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (NEMMPA), with an agreement that would last through Dec. 31, 2029. The Council will vote to be part of the agreement or not at its Dec. 13 meeting;
• Discussed working with Minnesota Power to move several city residents who are still Minnesota Power electric customers into the city’s customer base — specifically on Park Avenue South; and
• Discussed whether or not to lower the levy from the 3% increase set for the preliminary levy. A vote will be taken at the Dec. 13 meeting about whether to keep the 3% increase or decrease the levy amount, since the city cannot increase its preliminary levy.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. It will be preceded by a public comment session on body-worn cameras for the Police Department, which begins at 6:45 p.m. Also that evening, at 7:05 p.m., the city will hold its truth in taxation and levy and budget public hearing; and at 7:10 p.m., a public hearing regarding the request from Pierz Townhomes LLC to rezone property on the southeast side of town from R-4 to R-2 and a conditional use permit application for a planned unit development.
