Pierz Police Officer Calvin Tschida is undertaking a 250-mile bike ride in May 2021 to raise funds for Law Enforcement United, as he has for the past two years.
To take part in the nationwide event, Tschida must raise $1,500 and asked the city of Pierz to donate to the cause. Council members agreed to a $500 donation, as they have the past two years.
Law Enforcement United puts on the “Rode to Hope” ride to raise funds that help families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
This past spring, the ride was canceled due to the pandemic. Tschida said he offered to refund the donations he had collected, but in nearly every case, the donors wanted their funds to go to the cause, despite no ride.
The route Tschida will ride with the Virginia Division runs from Chesapeake, Virginia, to Washington, D.C. with upward of 500 riders from across the nation. Riders from “every nook and cranny of the nation” take part, he said.
Pierz is, by far, the smallest department and city represented for “Team Minnesota,” Tschida said.
Raising $1,500 has not been difficult for Tschida in the past.
“It’s been pretty easy when the city chips in $500 and the Fire Department chipped in $500,” he said.
“I’ve had a couple of local businesses who’ve asked to donate,” Tschida said. “This community is pretty special. My brother works in Apple Valley, a big metro department, and he has to work harder for his donations than I do.”
“Everybody says the money is in the metro, but the community is here,” he said. “You’ve seen it with the local fundraisers — to watch the local people open up their wallets and that’s hard now. They pick and choose what’s important in their lives. It’s just incredible.”
Tschida has trained in the past with his dad, Don, a farmer in Pierz and his brother, Adam, who is a sergeant with the Apple Valley Police Department.
Tschida said he does a lot of his training on the bike trail near Bowlus. While he enjoys the trail, he said it doesn’t necessarily prepare a rider for the hills on the ride.
“The hills on day 2 and day 3 are incredible; it is so hard, but worth it, absolutely,” he said.
Tschida also spends a fair amount of time training inside on a stationary bike during the winter months.
Anyone can donate to the cause. Those who donate $250 or more will have their name printed on the side of Team MN trailer.
“This was pretty awesome as several Team MN members couldn’t believe the support the city of Pierz and the members of this community had shown,” Tschida said.
Tschida said there are a couple of ways to do so. People can drop off a check made out to “Law Enforcement United” at the Pierz Police Department at City Hall. If the office is closed, folks can put the donation in the drop box, or if they cannot drop it off, Tschida said he could arrange to pick it up.
There is also an online donation platform through Law Enforcement United at www.memberplanet.com/campaign/leunited/va2021/calvintschida. That link will also be put on the city of Pierz Facebook page and Police Department Facebook page.
“The easiest way is to drop off check made out to Law Enforcement United, which then gets sent down to the hub for Team MN,” he said.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved assessments for the 2020 road projects;
• Approved a utility billing agreement with the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD), wherein the city will continue to provide water and sewer billing services for RPSWD in the cities of Pierz, Genola and Buckman (water and sewer for Pierz and Genola, sewer for Buckman);
• Approved a concrete permit application for Kelsey Meyer on Main Street and a building permit for decking for Pierz MHC on Third Avenue Northwest;
• Approved tobacco license applications for Lloyd’s Liquor, Red’s Auto, Vet’s Speedy and Pierz Foods;
• Approved a donation of $1,450 for the Initiative Foundation for 2021;
• Learned there was a seat available on the Sourcewell Board of Directors open to members of city councils should they wish to apply for that seat; and
• Set the city’s Truth in Taxation public hearing for Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., preceding the Council’s regular meeting;
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
