After a few years of applying, Pierz had its grant for repair on Hillman Creek approved by the Minnesota DNR.
It was announced at the Pierz City Council meeting Monday, that the city has received a 90/10 grant from the Minnesota DNR up to $68,000 to fix Hillman Creek bank erosion.
“About four years ago we noticed huge erosion going on the south side of hole No. 5,” said Mayor Dave Fischer. “And we did some temporary stuff, and to be honest it hasn’t gotten much worse, but it is something we eventually have to fix.
“We have been waiting to do this until we got approved for the grant,” Fischer said.
Fischer said the DNR provides up to $68,000, while the city pays $8,000 according to plans that were submitted for the grant. If the project were to cost more, the city would be responsible for the excess. If it were less, he said that it would still be a split.
“Right now there are seven or eight trees right on the edge of the bank, and they are about ready to go, so it is pretty dangerous for the golf course,” said City Administrator Bob Otremba.
“We are finalizing the contract between the DNR and the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), then we will meet and go over plans and specs before we come through with a plan and bids,” Otremba said. “They would like to go ahead with this in 2020, depending on creek conditions.”
According to the DNR’s summary of the project, the work to be done would be to “use the best available science to design a resilient, low-cost fix. Our intention is to stabilize this highly erosive stream bank and hillslope.”
Also on the plan is to use natural buffers and other ecological solutions.
The timeline for the project, as per the goal of the DNR, is to have bidding and contractor selection, along with site prep by spring 2020; a pre-construction meeting with engineers, contractor, city and SWCD by Summer 2020; site staking and staging of materials by late summer 2020; riparian bank stabilization, hill slope re-vegetation and habitat enhancement by fall of 2020; site maintenance and management in spring 2021.
“We had been turned down three times, so it is good that it went through,” Fischer said.
The Council approved going ahead with the project unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.