The Pierz City Council voted 3-0 to increase the city’s 2022 preliminary levy by 3%. Council Member Lynn Egan and City Clerk Kyle Bednar were absent from the vote.
The increase amounts to $10,088, all of which will bolster the city’s general fund. In 2021, the city increased its levy by 3.5%, or $11,371.25.
Nothing changed drastically in the budget, said Mayor Dave Fischer.
“We’ve raised our profit and income for the golf course each year, but very little was done to the budget,” he said.
In 2021, the general fund levy was $242,256. For 2022, that increases to $252,344. The remaining funds, fire - $49,000, parks - $22,000, capital projects - $18,000 and the Robert Street/Park Avenue Project - $5,000, all remained the same as in 2021.
Fischer said the $10,088 increase, divided by the number of households, he estimated 700, in the city, is just over $14 each for the year.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a business assistance application for Tyler Kloss to start his cabinet business in the Industrial Park. City Administrator Bob Otremba said the city typically sells the lots in Industrial Park for $1, with stipulations on when building will begin. This was upon the recommendation of the city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA). Kloss said his vision for Legacy Cabinets LLC is to, at some point, work with the school to bring on students to the learn the trade. In addition, since he gradated from college with a degree in CNC, which he said is very specialized, he felt introducing students to that work would be beneficial as well;. “You don’t get exposure to it unless you know someone who does it, because CNC is so specialized and super expensive to get into. I feel like that would be something unique to expose kids to and show them that it’s another field to get into and that you can combine woodworking and CNC to work better and faster;”
• Approved a quit claim deed to transfer the Industrial Park land to Kloss;
• Approved three concrete permits, one to Bednar Trucking to replace a driveway on County Road 39; one to Brian Gronsberg, to replace his driveway on Edward Street; and the third to Jeff Virnig on Vincent Street to replace steps;
• Approved building permit applications for Tim Diederichs on Vincent Street South for an addition, contingent upon the owner not adding any other accessory structure due to lack of green space; and one for Tyler Kloss to build on Lot 4, Block 1 on Industrial Park Road, with a check on the actual place of the boundary lines to make sure Kloss gets the property setbacks;
• Approved a $1,400 donation to the Initiative Foundation;
• Approved an exempt permit for St. Joseph’s Church to host bingo Oct. 24;
• Approved transferring $100,000 from the golf course fund, $100,000 from the electric fund and $100,000 from the solid waste fund, to help pay for the Pierz Park Complex expansion. The estimated cost for the coming year is $700,000 and with the additional $300,000, the city will have enough to cover those expenses; and
• Approved contracts with Scott Hoffman, designer of the golf course addition and Dan Bieganek, who is the shaper in the project.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Dining Center.
