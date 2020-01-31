The Pierz Police Department reports that on Jan. 28, they received numerous phone calls about a scam that is going out too many individuals in the Pierz area and central Minnesota via text messages and or emails.
The scam involves the text or email asking the general public to donate Apple Store gift cards to them for people suffering from cancer or other illnesses.
"When theses scammers send out these emails and text messages, they are making it appear they are coming from several of our local churches and are utilizing the name of each priest or pastor assigned to these parishes," said Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken. "I would like to remind everyone that this is purely a scam and at no time will a pastor or priest or other members of these parishes request such a donation."
Those with questions or concerns pertaining to this scam, are asked to give Chief Eric Hanneken with the Pierz Police Department a call at (320) 630-1510.
