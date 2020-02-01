New location would offer ability to accept and store more donated food, milk
Pat Zimmermann, volunteer director of the Pierz Food Shelf, said she’s been turning away free milk and donated produce because she doesn’t have the space to keep it.
She told the Pierz City Council Monday, that 3 1/2 years ago, when she started the position, there was talk of getting a larger food shelf.
While the storage shed facing the Kapsner Street alley just south of the back of the fire hall has worked well for a long time, Zimmermann is finding it limited.
“I order most of our food from Second Harvest Heartland and we have been getting wonderful stuff. They have been improving our groceries that we get. A lot of it is fresh fruit and vegetables, a lot of meat and I can get all the milk I need for nothing, but there’s a problem,” she told the Council. The problem is a lack of refrigeration.
Since the whole idea of a food shelf is to provide fresh, good food to people, Zimmermann said, “It’s really, all of a sudden become, what I think, is an issue.”
The Pierz Area Food Shelf serves not just the city of Pierz, but all of eastern Morrison County. Zimmermann said her clientele is increasing.
“They’re talking now with the new SNAP program being cut, that we’re going to be seeing a lot more people and I really do think we are,” she said.
It’s already starting, she said.
“If we keep getting more people, it’s going to be really tight,” she said.
Last month, Zimmermann said she had 5,000 pounds of food delivered into the very small area she has for the food shelf.
One day as she was brainstorming ideas, she drove by the former library building that had been converted to apartments. In 2017, the late Mel Schmidtbauer donated that property to the city. While the city decided to let the renters stay if they wanted to, some did not stay.
“I noticed it had not been rented out for a couple of years. And I thought that would be a temporary and good fix right now. I know that eventually it’s doomed, it’s going to be gone,” she said.
Zimmermann first approached City Administrator Bob Otremba, who she said felt it was a good idea.
Not wanting to approach the Food Shelf Board about the idea until she was sure the Council would be on board, she asked if it were a possibility.
“We do have a rainy day fund, where we could do some of the improvements. I don’t want to stick a lot of money into an old building that’s going to go down. But there’s going to be some work and I don’t want the city to pay a lot,” she said.
The lower level she has her eye on will need a back door for moving groceries and for clientele to have access.
She’s looking at taking out a couple of windows to install that door.
“As far as the costs, I don’t think it would cost the city any more money. You still have to heat the building, but you’re doing that now with the building you have,” she said.
Any shelving or equipment brought into the apartment would move when the food shelf did at some point.
Zimmerman would like to add a couple of freezers and refrigerators.
The food shelf received a donation of 100 turkeys recently, but Zimmermann could only take 50 — even though there’s some freezer space at the bus garage.
“We’re getting so much more of that stuff and also Pierz Food has been giving us produce now, which they never did before. That’s good for a week or two if it’s in a refrigerator,” she said. “It’s just getting to be a kind of an issue.”
Another plus would be a bathroom and running water.
However, Council Member Lynn Egan cautioned that a bathroom may have to be made handicapped-accessible if it were opened to the public. Even if it were used only for employees, the city may be responsible to ensure it’s handicapped accessible, she said.
Now, since there is no bathroom in the current food shelf, Zimmermann has a key to the fire hall she can use to take someone to the bathroom there if needed. But in the three years she’s been with the food shelf, she said only three people have needed that.
Another question was whether the electrical was in good enough shape to handle the appliances.
Plans for the apartment building haven’t been settled on. It may be torn down at some point to be used as parking, or the space used to add on to the fire hall, said Mayor Dave Fischer.
The city plans to keep the apartments until the renters no longer want to be there, he said.
“As far as I’m concerned I think it’s a good idea. I think we could make it available to them,” Fischer said.
“I think providing a public service is a lot more important right now, especially with the need with the SNAP benefits being decreased,” said Council Member Jacque Ballou.
“It’s really interesting, because I think Pierz has so many good things for everybody, for seniors, for the kids, and I think it’s just one more entity that makes Pierz a better place to be. It’s really a good thing,” Zimmermann said. “Right now we are just lucky that we can get the food out the door.”
Ballou suggested donations could help get the door done.
Zimmermann is hoping to make some requests and pursue the possibility of grants for milk coolers.
“For me personally, it’s going to cost the city a little bit of money to look into it and get it taken care of, so we can provide a healthy safe community, then we do it — that’s a no-brainer question for me,” Ballou said.
“We do appreciate what you guys do. It’s great what we have in the community, I know it’s all volunteer time,” Fischer said.
The Council agreed to have the city’s building inspector look into the bathroom situation and to have an electrician look at the wiring to see if it could accommodate several refrigerators and freezers.
Pierz City Council Briefs:
Other business at Monday’s Pierz City Council meeting included:
• Hearing Council Member Don Bujalski report that the Rich Prairie Snowmobile Club had posted new trail signs directing snowmobilers coming from the south to turn off of Centennial Drive and into town. A landowner on Centennial Drive doesn’t want snowmobilers using Centennial Drive. The new route gives snowmobiles access to town without using the entire length of Centennial Drive. The snowmobile club asked that the city not plow one side of the trail area down to the asphalt to accommodate the snowmobilers in town. Signs are posted; and
• Being reminded that the Council will meet with the Park Board Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
