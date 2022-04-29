In an effort to save fuel costs, the Pierz City Council voted to expend just over $17,000 to purchase three new fuel tanks. Two — one for diesel and one for gasoline — would be installed at the city’s golf course. The third would be put at the city Public Works garage.
City Administrator Bob Otremba, using Golf Course Superintendent Zach Baert’s research, said the tanks are about $4,800 per tank, with a $975 pump that pumps 15 gallons a minute, as well as a $75 hose swivel.
Otremba said diesel fuel at the golf course is used mainly for the mowers and the gasoline is used for the golf carts and a few other work carts.
For Public Works, the diesel is used for the street sweeper, plow truck and bucket truck.
The bulk fuel would be provided by Dandamar LLC, a tanking business that hauls bulk diesel and gas.
Otremba said the city currently buys fuel from Pierz Co-op, 200 or 300 gallons at a time.
Another advantage to buying the bulk fuel, especially for Public Works, is the ability to purchase it with no tax.
Currently, the Public Works Department goes to various gas stations in town and pays the fuel tax and sales tax, which the city won’t need to do when buying fuel in bulk, Otremba said.
In doing the calculations, he said the estimate is to save from 50 cents to $1 a gallon on diesel and gasoline.
Using a 75 cents per gallon savings, Otremba said the estimated payback is 9.5 years on the cost of the tank, the pump, some electric and installation costs. With a 50 cent per gallon savings, Otremba said the estimated payback is 17.5 years.
Listing a few other positive reasons for having a bulk fuel tank for Public Works, Otremba said, “Just having that ability to have that much diesel at our fingertips if we did have an emergency, like if we had no power at city hall for five days, we could fire up a generator and have fuel for emergency vehicles, especially fire trucks and any Public Works vehicles.”
So, too, there’s convenience when running the snow plow in the middle of the night for days in a row, having the ability to fill up when it’s needed, he said.
While there are bulk fuel tanks at the golf course now, they are not in compliance and need to be replaced.
Otremba said this all came about because of the dozer being used for the new nine holes of golf, since the city is purchasing bulk fuel from Dandamar LLC for that project.
Mayor Dave Fischer said the city has saved a considerable amount of money on diesel fuel by buying in bulk, not to mention the convenience of having it right there.
The tanks will be metered, Otremba said and will be able to be reset. That way, Public Works Director Eric Gaffke would be able to track the amount of fuel used for snow removal and street sweeping separately. That may not be so important at the golf course, he said, but the city could measure how much golf carts cost in fuel.
The city would own the tanks, which would be more portable than the current tanks, and could be moved if needed, or sold if the city so chose.
“It’s an initial investment and payback is less than 10 years,” Fischer said. “And future beyond that is 100%.”
Council Member Lynn Egan asked if the money was in the budgets.
Otremba noted the money could be found in the golf course fund and with the payback, he felt the city was losing out by waiting.
“With spring here, hopefully soon, the golf course will be opening up soon, so we could have some cash flow to fund this,” said Council Member Don Bujalski.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a building permit for Brenda Isder to build a new home on Cody Court, per the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board;
• Learned from City Administrator Bob Otremba that the new phone system was up and running at City Hall and at the Fire Hall and is working well;
• Approved the mobile video record (MVR) policy as presented by Police Chief Eric Hanneken. Hanneken said right now, the mobile video is in test mode, with mandatory training going on. The system will go live in June or July;
• Approved a sealcoating bid from Mike Schaefer Sealcoating to provide sealcoating on numerous streets in the city in the amount of $9,983;
• Approved a bid from Linescape Linestriping out of Pillager to paint curbs at a cost of $1,861.20;
• Approved the installation of a 20-by-80-foot piece of concrete at the Public Works building, as requested by Public Works Director Eric Gaffke. The cost is $16,950, with work done by Girtz Concrete. Gaffke said he is also looking at a way to store the salt to keep it dry; and
• Heard from Mayor Dave Fischer that work continues on the new nine holes at the golf course, getting to the point of shaping the greens.
The Pierz City Council next meets Monday, May 8.
