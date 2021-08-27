Work on the additional nine holes at the Pierz Golf Course will begin this fall, following a 3-1 vote Monday, by the Pierz Council. Council Member Jacque Ballou was not present.
The first step, Mayor Dave Fischer said, would be to purchase a used Caterpillar bulldozer, at a cost of $125,800. The machine comes with a powertrain warranty until March 5, 2022 or 6,000 hours, which can be renegotiated should the need for the dozer expand into 2023.
Fischer said the city would be able to sell the bulldozer once it was no longer needed for about $110,000, to recoup much of the money spent on it. He said he came up with the resale value by looking at what other dozers sold for that had that many hours on them.
Other calculations Fischer put before the Council included shaping, seed and prep work ($150,000). “What that all includes is all of the shaving, all earth moving, get holes ready for irrigation, get fairway ready for finishing after irrigation, tee boxes shaved, greens all done,” Fischer said. He came to that number figuring 2,000 hours at $75 per hour, over 12 working months.
“The best way to go would be to get an independent contractor paid by the hour, versus by the month,” he said.
Renting a rock picker from either a local farmer or a local engineer, Fischer estimated to cost about $10,000.
For fuel and service and warranty for the bulldozer, Fischer figured about 4.5 to 5 gallons per hour, $2.55 per gallon, the current price for diesel, at 2,000 hours, about $25,000.
“I estimated high because we won’t be running the dozer all those hours,” he said.
Ziegler CAT, the business the city is purchasing the dozer from, did the greasing and all mechanical work up front so the city doesn’t have to bring people out to do that, Fischer said.
The irrigation installation and the design of the system Fischer estimated at $270,000. After a meeting with Rainbird, which sells irrigation heads, the figures showed $1,200 per head, 200 heads, based on every 25 yards and 3,000 yards long, so 120 heads. He added two heads per tee and four heads per green.
“I put about $30,000 of fluff in there,” Fischer said, giving the city a bumper.
For two wells and pumps, Fischer calculated $60,000 — which he felt might be cut in half.
Some test drilling had been done at the site and water was found between the number 3 green and the pump house, Fischer said. He had expected a report by the time of the meeting, which would tell how many gallons per minute could be pumped.
“We feel we need to get at least 80 to 100 gallons per minute — the people who did the well drilling and testing — the people from North Star (Drilling), they take gravel and send it to a lab,” Fisher said. “They think anywhere from 100 to 200 gallons per minute.”
To double the size of the holding pond on the #1 fairway, expanding it to the south, Fischer estimated $20,000. He said he talked to people from the Soil and Water Conservation District and they were on board.
The mix for the greens, Fischer estimated at $110,000, based on calculations from Scott Hoffmann, the gentleman designing the nine holes. Hoffman’s calculations were $106,920.
The actual seed mix was calculated at $30,000, but Fischer put down $40,000. He said the calculations were based on average sized greens, but the yardage may change when the exact size of the greens and fairways was known, he said.
For general labor, much of which will likely be performed by city staff, Fischer calculated $20,000.
The consulting and design fee for Hoffman, was calculated at $38,000 and $12,000 added for Short Elliott Hendrickson for permitting.
“We got SEH involved in wetland delineation,” Fischer said. Fischer said they walked it out, met with the DNR and SWCD and state agencies, such as the state soil and water district.
The only permits yet to be acquired are for the well, he said.
Another permit required is for the storm water, “Which we have to do any time we move dirt,” Fischer said.
As part of his calculations, Fischer added $30,000 for miscellaneous.
“One thing that’s come up is some soil protection up against wetlands. We have to put some cover in between them, so that will be about $10,000,” he said.
The total of Fischer’s estimates came to $820,000.
Fischer’s timetable, he said, is simple. “I’d like to get started this fall.”
With the Caterpillar coming in a couple of weeks, Fischer told the Council the city could move dirt immediately after getting the Caterpillar.
Once the city purchased the Caterpillar, the goal would be to finish and seed by November 2022, allowing the course to be open for play in May or June of 2023, Fischer said.
Another reason Fischer said he would like to see the project started this fall is that, since irrigation is such a big part of the project, getting bids out this fall for irrigation and receiving bids this winter, would mean the contractors that do irrigation would have Pierz at the top of their list.
Fischer called for the Council to vote on moving forward with the purchasing the Caterpillar bulldozer, as the next step.
Council Member Lynn Egan said, “We also need to vote as a council whether or not we are going to continue. That’s where we’re at right now. I’m not comfortable making this decision without a full council sitting here. It’s unfortunate that there’s two people missing tonight (Ballou and Treasurer Linda Sczublewski), and I know you’re trying to move on this. I understand that you have timelines, but ...”
“There’s only one vote missing,” Fischer said.
“She’s not here though,” Egan said, referring to Ballou.
“She is in favor of it,” Fischer said.
“I didn’t hear that from her,” Egan replied.
“Well, I guess my response to that is, she knew there was a meeting, she could be here, but she’s not,” Fischer said.
“Dave, we’re not talking about a hundred thousand dollar project — this is a million dollar project. Our due diligence is that we’re all here voting on it and discussing it, and again, that’s my feeling,” Egan said. “I appreciate you putting these numbers together; you’ve done a really great job putting these numbers together and I appreciate that.”
Fischer said that the Council had discussed the expansion for 18 months and Ballou had never indicated to him that she was not in favor of it.
“I’m sure if she was on the phone, she would be in favor of it,” Fischer said. “I can’t ... I hesitate to say, I don’t care what it is, we know when the council meetings are, we should be here.”
Egan felt the Council should have had Ballou on the phone to vote on the project.
“She opted not to call in,” Fischer said.
Egan pointed out that this was not an emergency situation where a vote was necessary that evening.
If the Council delayed the vote for another three weeks, the start date would be moved back another month.
“And we don’t know that we’re going to have everybody at our next council meeting; somebody else may not be here,” Fischer said. “I would agree with you, Lynn, if this just came up, but this is been something we’ve been discussing for 18 months.”
Egan said other ideas had been brought to the table to be discussed.
“But, as a Park Board Committee, you guys have headed in one direction and one direction only,” she said. “There’s been no other ideas, no other talk, there there’s nothing else that’s been looked at other than camping and a golf course complex.”
Fischer disagreed and called upon Council Member Bujalski, who is also on the Park Board.
“We did look at all sorts of things, but we ultimately went with things that were going to make the city money,” Bujalski said.
“Potentially,” Egan said.
“Potentially,” he agreed.
“We could have said frisbee golf and potentially made money on that, but when it came down to it — we make money at camping and at our golf course, and that’s pretty much what we had. That’s where the gravel pit scenario — hopefully that comes through — that’s our camping.”
Egan countered, “What if it doesn’t?”
She said the Council had promised people during a public meeting held on the topic several months ago, when the project was presented, that that was the way the Council was going to go, as a way to sell it to the citizens.
“We don’t have that in place,” she said.
Bujalski said in his mind, there were two ways to go. He said hopefully next week, the city would hear about the $200,000 grant from the Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR), which would be used to purchase the gravel pit for camping, and starting that process.
If the grant were not to come through, “In all honesty, as money makes sense, is we have a pretty large CD sitting in the bank that we’re getting just under a percent (of interest) on. If we were to take that out and buy the gravel pit, we could turn that — if we could be making 5% on money, we’d be making 4% more per year,” Bujalski said.
However, Egan said, looking at City Administrator Bob Otremba’s projected numbers, those CDs won’t be there, she said.
“Because we’re using some of it for golf course expansion, using some of it potentially for the roads, bonding — those CDs are gone — there’s nothing there, according to what I read,” Egan said.
Otremba said it was projected out until 2029 and that the total definitely goes down.
“No question about it, the CDs go away,” he said.
Fischer said the city would still have funds to purchase the land, if that decision were made.
“Even if we get the grant, we won’t get money until 2022. We can sign purchase agreement for beyond that date. I think we can work through that,” he said.
Fischer looked for a motion to move forward with the project and with purchasing the bulldozer.
Egan requested a roll call vote for the project.
Bujalski made the motion to move forward with the golf course expansion project, seconded by City Clerk Kyle Bednar.
The roll call vote resulted in Egan voting nay, and Bujalski, Bednar and Fischer voting aye, passing the motion 3-1.
The Council also voted 3-1 to purchase the Caterpillar bulldozer, with Egan voting no.
Egan asked to make one further comment, “then I will be done.”
“I think we are making a very, very bad decision in the times that we’re living in. It’s just been pushed down, we gotta do this, we gotta do this,” Egan said.
“There’s other needs that our city has and I think all of us took an oath to represent our city and our citizens as a whole, not just a portion. And I have talked to people, for and against, and I agree, it’s half and half. But I think the people that didn’t want it, have just as valid a point to it,” she said.
“We need housing, we need roads, we have a current complex now — my grandkids go down there and can’t even play in that park. There are so many twigs, the equipment itself is shot — we’ve known that for a long time we’ve done nothing to make that better, but yet we’re going to spend close to a million dollars on this,” Egan concluded.
