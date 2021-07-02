The Pierz City Council gave the go-ahead to provide tax increment financing (TIF) for Dale Kloss of Kloss Homes LLC, to build multi-family rentals on a lot on 143rd Street in Pierz.
Since the property had already been approved for rezoning purposes, Mayor Dave Fischer said the final question was whether to approve a 15-year TIF or an 18-year TIF.
He said the Economic Development Authority (EDA) recommended going with 18 years, as Kloss had requested. One member of the EDA wanted to go with 15 years, Fischer said, so it came down to a Council decision.
He said Kloss was meeting with the bank to finalize the loan Wednesday, June 30, and requested an answer as soon as possible.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar asked about the reasoning for doing fewer years for TIF.
“Just to be less years,” Fischer said. “We would be recouping more money if we did less years. The other issue, the most prior EDA TIF financing that was done was the Roach project in 2010, and that was for 12 years, so we’re jumping up to 18 years and the precedence would be set for 18 years. I mean the two big issues — additional money and setting precedence.”
City Administrator Bob Otremba said there were income requirements with TIF. He quoted 40% of the units would have to be rented to people who meet the income requirements, but said it was off the top of his head, and said he’d have to confirm that.
Otremba said the developer may want a higher end development.
“If he charges more and the income requirements would not be met for TIF — that might be the only reason he would not want TIF,” he said.
However, Otremba said he spoke with Jason Murray, the city’s financial adviser with David Drown and Associates. Murray said if it were to be opened to the general public in a community like Pierz, that requirement would likely be met.
“It’s just going to add more housing to our community and I think that’s what we need. Especially with our elderly population on the rise, having that income stipulation they could potentially move into those homes too, with their fixed incomes instead of going straight into assisted living,” said Council Member Jacque Ballou.
Council Member Lynn Egan corrected that assumption and said, “It’s not income-based housing, he’s planning on charging about $1,000 to $1,200.”
“For an extra three years, the numbers are laid out there, $105,000 roughly — so $30,000-some per year — which is certainly a lot of money,” Bednar said. “The other side of that would be, in my opinion, would be if we don’t do it and the project doesn’t move forward we’re out that anyway, because it’s possible that that land might sit there for another 10 or 15 years just like it has.
“That’s the reality, if they can’t make it a go. Who knows what they’ll put on that property, maybe something much less valuable and doesn’t bring in much for property tax anyway or they just don’t do it and sit on it or sell it as vacant land,” Bednar said. “I’m not sure. It’s listed there at $150 in property taxes. I guess that’s the other alternative to think about.”
Ballou pointed to the fact that the city is operating in the negative in its general fund.
“I think it’s important whatever we can do to add funds into our accounts,” she said.
Bednar listed other pros for the city.
“Certainly they would become customers of our other utilities, not to mention the value they could bring to our community, in terms of using our small businesses and so forth. So I definitely see some positive things for it.”
Egan, who is on the EDA Board, said she would like to see a 15-year TIF.
“Part of it is precedence, because going forward, no one is going to come in and ask for less. Why would you?” she said.
Going forward, she said the Council would just have to realize that.
While she agreed it would be good for the businesses and the town, for the city’s business as a whole, she did not want to lose the taxes for those three years.
Fischer voiced another part of the issue.
“We don’t have anything else to offer our developers other than TIF — this is the only thing we have to offer them,” he said.
Foregoing property taxes for a certain number of years is “our way of helping for 15 years — or 18 years, depending upon what we vote on,” Fischer said.
Egan noted the previous TIFs were 12 years.
“We’re giving them an extra six years of what we’ve done for anybody else that is building this type of building,” she said.
Otremba said the developer asked for the 18 years. “We’ve met with the bank and the developer and it’s tight,” he said.
“Development as a whole is difficult, it’s risky,” he said.
Ballou wondered if the city could decide the number of years for a TIF on a case by case basis.
“It wouldn’t work that way,” Egan said.
Fischer said the developer had originally asked for 20 years and the 18 years was a medium between 15 and 20 years.
City Treasurer Linda Sczublewski, who is also on the EDA Board, said she was in favor of the 18 years.
“I don’t want to see this project fall through. I know we need the housing in Pierz, and I think it’s great,” she said. “He told us without the 18, he’s not going to be able to do the project and I would hate to see it go away.”
The Council voted 2-1 to approve the TIF at 18 years. Egan voted no, Council Member Don Bujalski was absent and Bednar abstained, because Kloss was a customer of his business. As treasurer, Sczublewski does not have a Council vote.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a concrete permit for Randy and RaeAnn Waytashek for a sidewalk and driveway for their home on Second Avenue Northeast and for Fran Pelikan for a concrete patio and a concrete slab at her home on Karst Street;
• Approved an exempt permit for the Pierz Knights of Columbus Isidore Council to host its annual buffalo feed and raffle, Jan. 29, 2022;
• Heard an update from Bill Zidon with Short Elliott Hendrickson, regarding the Third Avenue North project. He said the entire length of project is now ripped up. “It’s pretty active around here,” he said. The lack of rain in the area, while not the best for the area, is good for construction. The storm sewer on the east half of the project sewer would be wrapped up in the next days. Next week, he said, the main activity will be with utilities. Work is still being done on the west portion and when that is finished, grading of roadway can start and “we’ll start to see progress on the west side,” he said. The west half of the project is scheduled for concrete curb and gutter as early as July 19 — if starts to rain, that may be pushed, he said. Completion of the project probably won’t happen until it’s time for freeze-up;
• Approved a gambling permit for the Pierz Lions for Oktoberfest, Aug. 29; and
• Approved continuing with the Northeast Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association in a negotiations with Minnesota Power, led by Dave Berg Consulting.
The Pierz City Council next meets Monday, July 12.
