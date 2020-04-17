While the ultimate decision was to not take any definitive action, the Pierz City Council discussed a number of potential relief efforts for the city of Pierz to provide help for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The topic of potential COVID-19 relief was discussed via a Zoom video Council meeting, Monday.
Mayor Dave Fischer said he would like to do something similar to what Little Falls, which started a deferred-payment loan program for small businesses.
“I was thinking of doing some of this in the form of a grant than a loan,” Fischer said.
He mentioned Pierz’ Small Cities Development fund, which contains more than $120,000 he said has not been used in years.
However, the money, which Fischer said was part of a previous city restoration project, is not supposed to be used for COVID-19 relief, and the city is waiting on word from HUD to see if the city would be allowed to change that.
“We can’t make any commitments to use this money until they give us the go ahead,” Fischer said.
Another fund, the MIF (Minnesota Investment Fund) money will be allowed for COVID-19 relief. However, the city’s MIF contains a little over $16,000.
“I’d really like to do something for the businesses in need,” Fischer said.
Council Member Lynn Egan asked: “We are directing other people to the things that are available?”
City Administrator Bob Otremba said that the Pierz Facebook page has been active in linking state and national options for businesses to utilize to help stay afloat.
“I’d like to do something that helps the whole community,” Egan said.
Which led the Council to discuss whether it would be allowed to reduce or suspend payments on residents’ utilities.
Council Member Jacque Ballou said; “Are we doing this at an 80 or 90%, provided they could show proof, or 100%?”
She said a lot of places will provide relief, but will not pay a 100% grant, but pay most of the bill provided the individual can provide proof that the pandemic has closed or affected business.
“Personally, I think that we should make them pay some of that back, just so if this happens again that we can some money left to help again,” Ballou said. “It tells them, ‘Hey, we want to work with you.’ However, your bill will come due and we you will have to pay it.”
That led to a discussion on whether the Council should reduce electric bills, or perhaps eliminate late fees.
“I think we can do something on the electric side,” said Councilman Don Bujalski. “But, do we have a lot more late fees right now, because of this?”
Otremba said he could look into it.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar mentioned that perhaps it is too early to tell how businesses have been affected.
“I’d like to run some numbers just to be sure, so that we don’t do something that makes little sense for the sake of doing something,” Bednar said. “Don’t you think we’d have a better idea where things are and where we stand in May?”
The other council members agreed, and decided to table any decision on help for businesses or residents until a later meeting.
