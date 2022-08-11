Last year, the city of Pierz applied for and was confident it would get $200,000 in funding from a Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) grant. The money was going toward the purchase of a 33-acre gravel pit near the city’s campground, owned by Knife River. The plan for that acreage was to not only expand the city’s campgrounds, but also add amenities to the park for residents and visitors, alike.
Despite finding out the city did not get the grant, the Pierz City Council voted 4-1 Monday, to enter into a purchase agreement with Knife River to purchase that property.
The master plan for the Pierz Park and Campgrounds was set forth in spring of 2021. Since then, the city has moved forward with expanding its golf course from a nine-hole to an 18-hole course, using property purchased in 2016 south of the golf course, and the work is ongoing.
Mayor Dave Fischer proposed the city continue its efforts to purchase the gravel pit, despite not being awarded the grant. He said he wasn’t sure why the city didn’t receive the grant.
Council Member Don Bujalski asked where the funding for the purchase would come from.
Fischer suggested using American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The city still has $147,000 in ARPA funds, he said.
Another option, he said, would be to take the money out of the General Fund, or the Electric Fund or Golf Course Fund. However, Fischer noted, taking the funds out of the electric or golf course funds would leave them pretty tight.
“That’s why we’re thinking of the ARPA funds,” he said.
“Right now, the price is still $100,000,” Fischer said, referring to the last conversation he had with people from Knife River. “I don’t know if they could stay with that number.”
In addition, Fischer said other people are looking at the property.
Fischer suggested putting together a purchase agreement in that amount to bring to the table with Knife River. If Knife River doesn’t agree, it could put in a counter offer.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar said he liked the idea.
“I think we’ve talked about it for a few years now, and with knowing what our potential is for this master plan, if you will, master park plan to expand, we really can’t do much of that, or all of that, without this purchase,” he said. “I feel, for what we want to do, we should move forward and at least secure that, and then we’ve got the ability to move forward. Apply for that grant differently if that’s holding us back, maybe it is. I feel the value is there.”
While Fischer said the city would apply for the LCCMR grant again next year, after the purchase of the land, he said the city might also look at applying for Department of Natural Resources (DNR) matching grants, too.
“We wouldn’t potentially do anything other than the design phase up there,” Fischer said about using grant money. “We wouldn’t start moving dirt, mostly because we’re still working on the golf course. We don’t want too many projects going on at once.”
Once the city owns the land, it would be annexed into the city. Fischer said that way the city controls it and can restore it any way it wanted, rather than have to go to the county.
Bednar asked if there was material in the gravel pit the city could use.
Fischer named several types of material that could be used, from sand to tar that could be reclaimed. Council Member Don Bujalski suggested using the reclaimed tar near the campgrounds where it currently floods or, Fischer said, it could be used on cart paths. The pit also contains black dirt that could be used.
“On my end, yes, I’ve always been in favor of trying to do something,” Bujalski said. “I’m more worried about the financial part of it, how much are we straining ourselves? But if you got the spot — if you’re saying we pull $100,000 out of there — I don’t think we can take it out of the campground or golf course or electric fund. Right now, doing any expansion down there, and it’s really tight, doesn’t work.”
Fischer said the challenge would be getting through the winter and next spring when revenues start coming in.
“If we have a different source to pull it from that’s one thing, which you say we do, but if you say we’re pulling it out of these other two and make those two tight, I would not in favor of it,” Bujalski said.
“I’m on the same page with Donnie in terms of the financial piece of it,” said Council Member Lynn Egan. “At some point we have to stop spending. The golf course thing is moving along, we’ve got that expense now. We have a new shop that we’re paying for that we didn’t expect. We’ve got a fire truck we have to pay for. Yes, this fits into what the plan was supposed to be, but unfortunately, we have to watch what we’re spending. We have to be responsible to our citizens and the money we’re spending. That’s just my feeling.”
Fischer said with the $100,000, the city was pretty comfortable.
“What about our roads, Dave, what are we gonna do with those?” Egan asked.
Fischer said the city would be financing through a bond on the road work.
“No matter what we do, whether we do a $1 million project or a $6 million project, we’ll be bonding there, there’s no question. And we do have a couple years yet on that,” Fischer said.
Bednar said he viewed the land as more of an investment.
“The value is there, so it’s not like we’d be spending $100,000 and you’re out the $100,000. You own, in my opinion, a pretty decent investment with the ability to then expand, as we’ve talked about and potentially make even more money on that investment,” he said. “So, I guess I’m looking at it as more that we’re investing, we’re shifting our assets into something less liquid, I get that, but with the intention of trying to make more with it.”
Council Member Jacque Ballou added, “If we don’t continue to have the forward thinking mindset, our town will die. We have to — it’s a pass-through town — we have to be realistic with our expectations and I don’t want to see us not investing in our town long-term,” she said.
“Yes, it’s not always great to spend money when we don’t have it, but we have it,” she said.
“For how long, if we keep spending like this?” Egan said. “We’re not gonna have it.”
“If we keep spending like this, in the long run, we’ll have more,” Fischer said.
“We hope,” Egan said.
“We were also very sure at our meetings a year and half a ago that we would get these grants; we’ve been denied — twice,” she said.
Fischer said the city had been very confident it would get the grants. In prior years, he said, everybody who applied was awarded a grant.
“The logic behind this fund has totally changed from where we started,” he said. “Again, we’re a year late. If we had applied a year earlier, we probably would have got that fund.”
Applications for both the LCCMR grant and DNR grants would be due in the spring.
“So, if we don’t move forward with it, Lynn, are you just saying we should move on from this, because the chances of it (the land) being available in a year or two from now is probably not good, especially at this price,” Bednar said.
“It may not be. It probably won’t be, and that’s unfortunate. But sometimes things don’t always work out the way we hope — and again that’s my opinion. At some point, the spending has to stop.”
“The reality is we’re going to bond either way for this (road) construction. Yeah, it’s a big number, I get that, but we’re going to be bonding. So, I don’t want to put blinders on and forgo something that could be very good for this town because of that big project coming our way,” Bednar said. “We’re going to have to figure that out, that’s all there is to it.”
“It’s also going to take money to put money in it. Hopefully, we get grants, but again we’ve been denied twice on one of them; there’s no guarantee,” Egan said.
Ballou brought up the fact that the city spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the land south of the golf course and let it sit there, “Until we just pushed through to do the golf course.
“At some point,we’re going to have to pull the trigger to creating and developing the comprehensive plan for our city and doing what we said we were going to do all along,” she said. “I get it’s a scary process to have to think that you have to spend money to make money and people want to hang on so tight, I get that, I don’t want to. You have to be fiscally responsible, but at the same time, I agree with Kyle with that regardless, we have to bond, should have bonded six years ago ... it would be short sighted of us to say this wouldn’t be a good investment long-term.”
Ballou moved to put together the purchase agreement and to move forward, Bednar seconded, and all but Egan voted in favor.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a $1,500 pass-through donation from the Pierz Fire Relief Association to Pierz Oktoberfest;
• Asked City Administrator Bob Otremba to put together comparisons of different front end loaders for the city to purchase for the Public Works Department, to bring to the next council meeting;
• Noted the city was ready for the primary election, with head election judge Mary Korf doing a great job, and a full slate of election judges. Mayor Dave Fischer noted the city could use more election judges for the Nov. 8 General Election. He noted that the pay is $15 per hour, with an online training required. Those interested can call City Hall at (320) 468-6471; and
• Encouraged residents to sign up for “one call” from the city. For more information, call City Hall.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.
CLARIFICATION
During the July 25 meeting, the City Council voted to increase its solid waste fees by 50 cents, from $6 to $6.50 per month, effective Aug. 1. This was in response to a request for an increase by Pierz Sanitation to offset the increasing price of fuel. The amount paid to Pierz Sanitation increased to $5.25 per occupied residential unit for solid waste, with the city collecting the $6.50 per month.
