Last year, the city of Pierz applied for and was confident it would get $200,000 in funding from a Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) grant. The money was going toward the purchase of a 33-acre gravel pit near the city’s campground, owned by Knife River. The plan for that acreage was to not only expand the city’s campgrounds, but also add amenities to the park for residents and visitors, alike.

Despite finding out the city did not get the grant, the Pierz City Council voted 4-1 Monday, to enter into a purchase agreement with Knife River to purchase that property.

