In business Monday, March 14, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved suspending the building of Phase II of the River Valley Townhomes, as requested by Dale and Jodi Kloss, due to escalating building material prices. The couple met with City Administrator Bob Otremba and representatives of David Drown Associates, and all were in agreement that postponing Phase II of the project until prices come down made sense. The Council approved the suspension until Dec. 31, 2023 (from Dec. 31, 2022). The issue will be revisited in 2023 if necessary. Phase I of the project is completed, Otremba said, with people moving into the units. It was noted that the Klosses would have to apply for a new permit for Phase II once building commences;
• Approved a resolution designating Pierz City Hall as the polling place for those living in the voting district of the city of Pierz;
• Approved the purchase of a 72-inch 25-33 gallon hi-flo snowblower at a cost of $9,350, as requested by Public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke. The quote was from Sunrise Ag in Lastrup. The city’s current V50 Virnig 72-inch snowblower was valued by Sunrise Ag at $6,700. Otremba said the city would most likely sell its current snowblower outright, instead of trading it in. Funds would come from the Public Works Equipment Fund;
• Approved the purchase of irrigation system equipment at a cost of $25,970.26 for the Pierz Golf Course, to replace equipment that has not been functioning correctly with automated equipment, which was being looked at for the near future. The funds would come out of the regular Parks Fund;
• Learned from Mayor Dave Fischer that a new cooler was to be purchased for the Pierz Golf Course Clubhouse;
• Tabled a discussion on wage increases for Pierz Golf Course staff until the Council had the chance to meet for a workshop, at the request of Council Member Lynn Egan;
• Set a council workshop for Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at City Hall;
• Learned from Otremba that the city’s audit report was slated for the March 28 council meeting;
• Was reminded that Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, was going to hold office hours at Pierz City Hall, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 22..
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m.
