Road work for 2020 is underway in Pierz, starting with the approval of a feasibility report for the work, Monday.
The Council learned from Bill Zidon of Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) that the feasibility report is required by state statute if the city plans to assess properties along the route.
Road improvements would be done on Kamnic Street between Park Avenue Southeast and Third Avenue North and to First Avenue Southeast from Main Street to Kamnic. These improvements were initially planned for 2019, but with the construction work at the school, the city decided to push it to 2020.
The feasibility report would include a study and investigation, preparing a feasibility report containing the findings of the study and investigation, along with recommendations for the project, preparing a preliminary opinion of probable cost for the project and calculating preliminary special assessment rates.
A second part of the work to be performed by SEH is to work on the public hearing for the improvements, including preparing the Chapter 429 resolutions for receiving the report and calling for a public hearing, preparing notices for the hearing on the improvement for publication and to mail to affected property owners and to assist (be present) with the Chapter 429 public improvement hearing.
The total cost for the first part, preparing the study, is $6,200. The second part, preparing for the hearing, will cost the city $1,500, for a total of $7,700.
Councilman Don Bujalski asked whether the report was necessary, as he thought the city might not assess property owners. If the city doesn’t assess, there would be no need for the report and Bujalski said the city could save the $7,700.
“Why wouldn’t you assess?” asked Council Member Lynn Egan.
Mayor David Fischer said he didn’t know why the city wouldn’t, but the Council hadn’t discussed it or made a decision about assessing the project.
At one point, the city assessed 50% of a project cost to affected property owners. On projects in more recent years, the Council has gone to a 15% to 20% assessment, said City Administrator Bob Otremba.
Councilman Kyle Bednar asked if Zidon had any idea of what the project might cost — but he said those figures would be put together as part of the feasibility report and public hearing.
Fischer said the Council needs to sit down and discuss what the assessment policy is and to be consistent. Although the decision on how much to assess for this project hasn’t been made, the Council voted to proceed with the feasibility report.
With the approval, Zidon said the timeline is for the feasibility report to be completed by February 2020. Then, in early summer or spring, as soon as the snow is gone, and if SEH is contracted to do the design, “We can get out there and get a survey done and hopefully get it bid in late spring,” Zidon said.
Fischer noted the city would like the project to be done over the summer when school is out and completed before school is back in session.
The work to be done on the streets is a reclamation process, Zidon told the Council.
“You reclaim up the existing pavement along with the class 5 underneath, making a clean asphalt/aggregate substance. Then generally you have to move that over — which is up to contractor — or you can remove it and bring it back. You have to remove a little bit of the subgrade below to make the new section, between curb and gutter,” he said.
Otremba said, “It’s kind of the in-between of an overlay fix and a full project reconstruction — just replacing the blacktop, giving you the 20-25 year life.”
“It helps keep up on maintenance,” Zidon said. “It is a very good bang for your buck for this type of a project.”
