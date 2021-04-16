Work could begin in early to mid-May
The Pierz City Council voted Monday to award the work on its Third Avenue North project to C&L Excavating of St. Joseph, at a cost of $2.7 million. The County Board approved the award Tuesday.
With that approval, a project that has been discussed with the county since 2016, may begin as early as May 3, said Scott Hedlund with Short Elliott Hendrickson, the city’s engineer.
Since Third Avenue North is County Road 43 to the west of Main Street and County Road 39 to the east of Main Street, the contract will run through the county. The city’s portion of the cost with C&L is estimated at $765,400. However, the city will also pay for new street lighting on the north side of the road and placing electrical wires underground. Working with Minnesota Power, that portion of the project is estimated at about $400,000, bringing the city’s total cost to about $1.055 million, said Bill Zidon with SEH.
A Safe Routes to School grant was awarded to the city in the amount of $452,976, bringing the city’s cost down to about $655,414, Zidon said.
The scope of the project includes street reconstruction from Centennial Drive located to the west of Pierz to Kamnic Drive on the east side of Pierz, about a mile stretch. It will also include new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main reconstruction, as well an 8-foot trail on the south side.
The city had previously acquired rights of way or easements from about 41 parcels that will be impacted by the project.
Pierz City Administrator Bob Otremba said the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD) will be replacing the water and sewer lines, which will be the only part of the project affected residents will be assessed for.
Otremba said the new lighting on the north side of the street is going to be LED street lighting.
“It’s not necessarily decorative, but stand-alone poles. It’s engineered to be even street lighting, spaced out properly to light the road and the trail,” he said.
One of the big improvements the city will be responsible for is relocating the electric wires underground.
“It’s a safety issue and also an outage reduction project,” Otremba said. “We’ve had a number of poles that have been hit and caused outages.”
Otremba said with an aging electric system, the city would have had to rebuild the overhead electrical system at some point.
“A lot of those transformers need to be replaced anyway,” he said.
“We’ve worked with Centerpoint Energy, Midco and Lumin, which used to be CenturyLink, and put in a joint link,” Otremba said. “So we have one contractor dig a trench and put all four utilities in one trench.
“It’s a once in a 50-year fix type of thing,” he said.
Getting rid of the overhead wires also looks nicer, he said.
Otremba said the city has cash reserves in its electric fund that is saved for projects like this.
“Now is the time to do a project like this,” he said.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a permit for a house addition for Morris Young, Main Street south; a concrete permit for Scott Herold on Park Avenue Southeast; a fence permit for Phillip Scribner on Edward Street South and a permit for a concrete patio for Brittany Uzalac on Edward Street South;
• Heard and accepted the city’s audit as presented by Ashley Meagher with Schlenner Wenner & Co.;
• Approved resolution to create a tax increment financing (TIF) district for Kloss Townhomes, following a public hearing during which no one shared concerns or asked questions;
• Approved a $1,000 donation to the Pierz Legion Park for improvements and maintenance; and
• Approved a tobacco license transfer from Lloyd and Donna Boeder to Shawn and Ashley Janson.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.