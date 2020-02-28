The Pierz City Council learned that Pierz Area Food Shelf Director Pat Zimmermann has been busy since she made a request in January. Zimmermann asked if it were possible for the food shelf to move from its current storage shed unit behind the Fire Hall to the lower level of the city-owned Old Library Apartment building on Main Street.
This move would not only provide the food shelf with a larger space to put in refrigerators and freezers so it could accept more perishable food donations, but also to have running water and a bathroom.
Monday, the Council learned she had contacted Jennifer Sheda from Second Harvest, who works with food shelves. Sheda gave Zimmermann ideas on how to make the building good for the move.
The plan to relocate the Pierz Area Food Shelf to the Old Library Apartment building included removing the kitchen cabinets; removing non-bearing weight bearing walls to make the room larger; repairing any damage to sheetrock, etc., replacing flooring if needed and painting walls; and having an electrician check the outlets.
On Zimmermann’s list she included the fact that no changes would be made to the outside of the building and that the cost of the remodel would be the responsibility of the Pierz Area Food Shelf and not the city.
Zimmermann had also contacted a contractor to check out the building. In an email to the Pierz Food Shelf Board, included in the Council’s packet, Zimmermann said the contractor offered to donate his labor. That contractor also spoke to an electrician who also offered to donate his time.
In addition, Zimmermann’s email said she had been actively seeking donations from civic organizations.
“I feel we can (get) enough donations to complete the project with no cost to the city,” she wrote.
The City Council was supportive of the move and a motion was made to approve Zimmermann’s request for the move.
However, Council Member Lynn Egan, who is also a member of the Pierz Area Food Shelf Board, said that Board had not yet met to discuss the move.
“Part of my concern is, I think Pat is under the understanding that if something happens to that building, the city is just going to give her a new building — another building,” Egan said.
Mayor Dave Fischer said he didn’t have that impression, and that the discussion was that this was a temporary solution.
Pierz City Administrator Bob Otremba asked whether the city was responsible for providing a new building, which the Council agreed it was not.
“It’s not a city service, it’s a nice thing we do for our residents, and the people in our community — yes, I totally agree with that,” Egan said. “If you guys want to approve it, that’s fine, but I guess I would like to sit down as a Board and discuss this a little further to make sure that we’re all on the same page.”
Council Member Jacque Ballou suggested the Council tentatively approve the move, provided the Pierz Area Food Shelf Board was in agreement.
She also suggested that, while the city would try to help find another location for the food shelf should something be decided about the apartment building, it would not be the city’s responsibility to do so. It could be outlined in some sort of agreement.
“It’s a great opportunity for our area to be involved in the community and I think it’s a good thing for the city to have,” Ballou said. “I think that it’s provided that her board is approving this, I would say go ahead with these changes and provided there’s any additional changes that need to happen, it would need to come before us again.”
Egan said another conversation was needed about why the city was looking at housing something in that rental unit, when it hadn’t been renting it out to make income.
“Now we’re talking about housing something, possibly longer term,” Egan said.
Fischer noted the city didn’t want to put any money into it, because future plans may include using that space to expand the Fire Hall facilities.
The Council agreed to approve the move, pending approval by the Pierz Area Food Shelf Board and with the understanding that the apartment could be used for two years or 10 years, depending upon when the city decides what to do with the building.
Ballou also suggested community grants be researched that may help in the future.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved an increase of $200 (from $2,300 to $2,500) per year of service for the retirement of volunteer firefighters;
• Approved a building permit for Kenneth and Cheryl Funk to build a house on Karst Street, provided it meets all setback requirements and Planning and Zoning has the opportunity to verify those setbacks before digging begins;
• Approved a building permit for Premium Concrete to build a 40-foot by 60-foot shop addition on its property in the Industrial Park;
• Approved the renewal of consumption and display permits for the Pierz Ballroom and Lanes and Pierz Golf Course;
• Was reminded of the Board of Equalization meeting to be held Thursday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at City Hall; and
• Rescheduled the joint workshop between the Pierz City Council and Park Board, originally scheduled for Feb. 25 (caucus night), to Monday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at the Pierz Fire Hall.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center. A public hearing regarding 2020 street projects will precede the meeting, beginning at 6 p.m.
