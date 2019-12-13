The Pierz City Council voted unanimously to increase the city residents’ property taxes by 2.5%, Monday, Dec. 9.
In 2018, the Council also voted to increase the 2019 levy by 2.5% to $316,960.75. This year, the $7,924 increase brings the total amount to be certified to the county to $324,884.75.
Mayor Dave Fischer said the increase was based on an overall uptick in costs.
“We had inflationary costs of 2.8%, a cost of living increase of 2.8%,” he said. “Our costs have gone up like everyone else’s.”
The mayor also pointed to significant road construction projects coming in the next 10 years.
These include First Avenue Southeast in 2020; Third Avenue Northeast in 2021; and Summer Street and South Vincent and Cassie Street alley in 2024.
“Further out we also have Peter Avenue, Oak Street, Kapsner Street and Edward Street,” he said. “We have to plan and save for it.”
Fischer said the city has some money put aside for these construction projects, but “we don’t have any real money put aside for it.”
In addition to the road construction and/or repair projects in the future, Fischer said basic costs like gas, expenses to repair equipment and more are going up.
“Every piece of equipment we buy costs more money every year,” he said.
The $324,884.75 levy includes $232.684 for the General Fund (up from $225,160 in 2019); $48,410 for the Fire Fund (the same as in 2019); $20,400 for park (up $400 over 2019); $13,090.75 for capital projects (the same as in 2019); and $10,300 for the Robert/Park Avenue debt fund, also the same as in 2019.
No one attended Monday’s public hearing about the levy.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Congratulated Pioneers Football Coach Dan Saehr, Offensive Coordinator Dave Rocheleau and Isaac Otte, one of the Pioneers football team co-captains, on winning the state 3A football championship. Mayor Dave Fischer had invited team members and coaches to the meeting;
• Upon recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, approved a building permit for Sunrise Ag Co-op to place an 8-by-200 foot storage container on the property;
• Learned the cross-country ski trails at the golf course had been groomed and were ready for people to enjoy, and the ice skating rinks were being prepared;
• Approved several increases at the golf course and park complex including adding a $250 charge for a 1/2 cart - a per person membership; adding a senior/military greens fee of $13 for walkers and $22 with a cart; increased the fee for golf cart use by $1 — $9 for 1/2 cart, nine holes and $15 for 1/2 cart, 18 holes; increased camping costs to $25 for primitive camping (was $20); $40 for camping with electricity (was $35) and $1,750 for seasonal camping, which includes a punch card for 16 rounds of golf (increase of $200); and
• Approved a contract with the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District to take care of utility billing, with the same guidelines as last year.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
