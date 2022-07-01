The Pierz City Council approved a contract with the Pierz School District regarding services for a school resource officer. The Pierz School District was expected to approve the contract at its June 29 meeting.
Mayor Dave Fischer said, as has been discussed at prior meetings, the Council was getting concerned with the amount of time a city police officer spends at the school.
“So we had determined to send them a billing for an amount for what we felt was fair for the service we went over there with,” Fischer said.
The three-year contract is for the district to pay the city $7,000 per year. It will be re-evaluated each year. “Mostly, to look and see if we’re holding up our end of the bargain ad they’re holding up their end of the bargain,” Fischer said.
Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken said he felt it was fair.
“We’ve had this conversation before,” Hanneken said. “I think the contract is very fair for the school district and for the city of Pierz. Is it covering 100% of our hours — absolutely not — but we weren’t looking to do that, we were just looking to recap some of the expenses put into the school with man hours in reference to attending all football games, graduation, prom, grad bash, any junior proms and with the calls that we were there last year.
According to Hanneken, from Sept. 1, 2021, to May 31,2022, the Pierz Police Department handled 737 complaints. Of these complaints, 121 were to the Pierz School District. So, he said, the final number when removing special events would be around 110. Those calls were in response to vaping issues, traffic complaints, assaults and mental health issues. Often, Hanneken said, he responds as the backup to administration dealing with an issue.
“It’s definitely a move that Pierz has to make to recap something in reference to our time of service,” Hanneken said. “It’s a very fair contract and Mr. Weber (district superintendent) dealt with Mr. Fischer and he was very open with the agreement in front of us.”
If the contract is approved by the district, it would run from July 1 of one year to June 30 of the next year, to coincide with the district’s fiscal year.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved permits for Jake Nelson to put in a 4-by-12-foot sidewalk by his home on Park Avenue Southeast; and a permit for Pierz School District 484 for its shop classroom addition and an interior remodel;
• Denied a permit for Jerome Kammermeyer for a temporary structure, upon the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, because he wanted to put up a 20-by-30-foot fabric covered temporary shelter for several years;
• Approved a resolution establishing an interfund loan transfer of $500,000 from the electric fund to the golf fund;
• Approved the Pierz Legion Auxiliary’s request to waive the fee for use of the park shelter for its summer picnic, July 13 at 6 p.m.
• Approved hiring Nick Scholl as a seasonal worker at the golf course at a rate of $16 per hour;
• Learned Pierz Sanitation had requested an increase of 50 cents per household to offset high fuel prices. The Council agreed with Council Member Lynn Egan who asked to table the issue and voted to have the Solid Waste Committee review the request and bring it to the Council’s workshop;
• Approved hiring Derrick Stangl as a golf course ranger or for cleanup, at $10.50 per hour; and
• Set Monday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. as the date and time for a council workshop, to go over the 2024 street improvements, city shop update and long-term financial planning. By that time, the Council thought the Solid Waste Committee could meet to discuss Pierz Sanitation’s request for an additional fee to offset high fuel costs, so that could be discussed as well.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
