In December 2016, the city of Pierz purchased a 60.93 acre parcel south of its golf course from the Hiemenz family at a price of $381,250. During a joint meeting with the City Council, Feb. 4, the Pierz Park Board proposed using the property to add another nine holes to the current nine holes at the Pierz Golf Course, making it an 18-hole course.
A number of ideas about how to use the property have been generated since it was purchased. A group of about 25 people came together, with “25 different ideas,” said Pierz Mayor Dave Fischer. “Ideas from camping to golf, to amphitheaters.”
The city eventually turned the task of figuring out how to use the property over to the Park Board.
To date, the property has been used to offer primitive camping for those attending Pierz Freedom Fest. That was one idea for using the area, a place to expand the city’s campground area.
Fischer told the group at the meeting that it was in 2019 that the Park Board narrowed the uses to camping or another nine holes for the golf course.
When Knife River purchased Tri-City Paving more than a year ago, a gravel pit on the northeast edge of the golf course went with it. At one point, the city had right of first refusal to purchase that area, with the thought that it could be converted to campsites.
However, Knife River wanted $100,000, Fischer said, a bit more expensive than anticipated, and price negotiations stopped.
Fischer said a number of steps have been taken on the 61 acres purchased from the Hiemenz family. Those included spending money on soil borings and water delineation “knowing we’d have to do those either way,” Fischer said.
The Park Board also looked at having a marketing analysis on camping and/or golf, but with a $40,000 to $50,000 price tag, stayed away from that, the mayor said.
The Park Board did ask Short Elliott Hendrickson, the city’s engineers, to put together an analysis of putting in a full-fledged camping area on that 61-acre parcel and adding whatever campsites they could to the gravel pit, should that become an option, Fischer said.
The Park Board also had two layouts for a nine-hole course designed by Scott Hoffman, who was once the superintendent for the Madden’s course near Gull Lake and who also designed a course for Madden’s.
The estimated cost to make 53 campsites in the gravel pit area came to about $2.67 million, an average of $59,000 per site, Fischer said.
The mayor had broken down the estimate into four major categories, including water ($217,000, sewer ($477,00), electricity ($575,000) and excavation ($916,000).
For the property on the south side, Fischer said the Park Board broke that into three phases. Phase I would be 57 campsites at a cost of $1.230 million. The Phase II estimate for 33 campsites was $867,532. The Phase III estimate for 71 campsites came in at $1.345 million.
“Those estimates don’t include anything on the campsites. They don’t include bathrooms, don’t include shelters, don’t include a picnic area, no playgrounds, no pool, nothing — just the layout for the camping,” Fischer said.
“So, we’re looking at almost $4 million for campsites and that’s without bathrooms, without a swimming pool, which if we’re going to put 150 campsites out there, we’re going to have to have something other than a nine-hole golf course and a trail and a river. That’s just for the south side,” he said.
After being presented with those numbers, the general consensus of the Park Board was to look only at the gravel pit for camping.
“That was $2.7 million just to have 53 campsites. We just felt that was a lot, it was a reach, so we kind of put that off to the side,” Fischer said. “I think the real goal would have been to put golf down on the Hiemenz property and camping at the gravel pit — we’d have both worlds covered. It’s still not an impossibility, but we felt the $2.7 million had to be shaved before we continue to work with that.”
Fischer said the Park Board felt that if the Hiemenz property was to be used for camping, it would have to be fully utilized with eventually having a swimming pool, bathrooms, a shelter of some sort. “We could easily run that into a $5 million project and then you’re looking at maintaining it for the next however many years,” Fischer said.
The Park Board then turned to the nine holes of golf and the plans designed by Hoffmann.
The two plans laid out by Hoffman included one with a hole going over the river with a bridge and one without.
The price tag for the layout without the bridge over the river came in at $737,000.
The other design came in at $857,000.
“The difference between the two was one had a hole over the river,” Fischer said. “He had put in a nice scenic little hole going over the river. We would clear out the brush and it would be an island green. We’d have three different tee boxes going to that particular hole — it would certainly be a signature hole — one of the coolest holes around, really.”
The added expense was for the bridge going over the river.
Fischer said Hoffmann told him there were several areas where the costs could be lowered.
One of those areas would be in moving earth, where the big issue is rocks.
Another area would be in irrigation, which is estimated to cost $270,000.
“Partly because there is no water source there. We have to work that out,” Fischer said.
Whether a water source could come from the other nine holes or a drilled well, Fischer didn’t know.
“We can’t get it from the river, because we can only pump so much out of the river,” Fischer said. However, he said hiring locally to plan and put in irrigation could save money as well.
With the irrigation comes the added expense of updating the pump station, labor, and miscellaneous.
The only thing that wasn’t included to make it complete were cart paths. “That’s something we can work on as we go,” Fischer said.
Needs for added equipment to take care of another nine holes also need to be considered, as well as additional golf carts.
The consensus of the Park Board was to propose putting in the nine holes of golf and to begin to move forward this year — although the golf course would probably take two years to construct and actual golfing wouldn’t be available until the third year.
Fischer noted the current course was built in 1934 or 1935 and he had no idea how much that cost.
“The point is, we don’t know, but where would the city be without that right now — somebody made a decision in the ‘20s that that’s what we are going to do,” Fischer said. “I get the point that this is something that’s going to last 100 years — 100 years from now when we’re all gone, that course will still be there and will still be making money.”
However, the unknown was how much more money an 18-hole course would actually generate.
Council Member Lynn Egan asked whether a feasibility study was needed to see whether the community could support this project.
Council Member Jacque Ballou agreed.
“We have a responsibility to our town to get their opinion on it I think. It’s their money and I think that also, just doing nine holes of golf ,in my opinion, isn’t enough,” she said. “We need to invest. If we’re going to do this, let’s do it all the way with a new clubhouse, get the park all done. If we’re going to make it a destination, we have to make a destination.”
She felt when families went on vacation, they would want a good playground, a place to eat a meal and a place where kids would have things to do — in addition to another nine holes of golf. She’d like to see a full plan for the complex including the amenities of a new clubhouse, more shelters, a swimming pool, even if it is implemented over a number of years.
“I just worry that we’re trying to please a small number of people in the community with a very big price tag,” Egan said. “That’s why I worry about the feasibility part — can we really sustain that. It’s a big gamble, it truly is.”
While the money used with come from the electrical fund, Egan said that’s the taxpayers’ money too and they should have a say.
Council Member Kyle Bednar, who is a CPA, agreed with Egan about needing more data including where golfers who use the course come from, how many are members, etc.
“It’s a huge decision here. I don’t want to rush into it. I understand we want to move on it. I’d like to see some data — somehow put some sort of projection together to increase revenue,” Bednar said. Those numbers would be based on increases in membership fees and greens fees, mentioned by Fischer.
“Is it as easy as doubling our greens fees because people are golfing 18 holes? Could we put something together so we could see that sort of data,” he said. “Without data it’s hard to make a $900,000 decision.”
Ballou said she felt the transparency was “super important.”
“It is a decision a small amount of people are making for a large amount of people,” she said. “For me, I’d like to see the numbers even if it’s only a projection, so I can support something.”
She said she knew the group was trying to invest in the community. “I just think it’s important that we have all the of the information, 100% in front of us, so we can make an educated decision,” she said.
The Park Board will bring some numbers to another joint meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center. It is a meeting that is open to members of the public.
Park Board members include Neil Korf, Dave Fischer, Don Bujalski, Todd Preimesberger, Rick Sczublewski, Joe Bell and Tammy Scanlon.
