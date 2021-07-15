An unexpected donation of $10,000 will help pay for body cameras for the two officers in the Pierz Police Department.
Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken explained how the donation came about to the City Council Monday. He said the department had been involved in an investigation of a vulnerable adult.
During the investigation, officers learned the adult was being taken advantage of financially.
The chief said officers had made a good connection with the adult being taken advantage of. He noted the person has since passed.
“Lori Krebs came in with a $10,000 check for the police department,” he said, with gratitude for what the officers had done.
As for how the money will be used, Hanneken said within the next six to nine months, the entire county of law enforcement officers would be using body cameras, “Because of everything going on down south.”
“So, the $10,000 is going toward body cameras for the officers in the Pierz Police Department,” he said.
“It’s sad to say the total cost will be about $20,000 for two officers; this will pay for half of what we need to do,” Hanneken said.
“So, this is a genuine gesture. I thought it was unbelievable when she came in,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but 10 grand for the police department was unique and very cool.”
Other than that, Hanneken said it was a busy month for the Police Department with Freedom Fest and several felony investigations.
“Calvin (Tschida) has done a good job to bring people to jail and bring them (the investigations) to conclusion and to make people accountable for their actions.”
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a building permit for Don Bujalski for a 36-by-50 foot shed at his property on Kamnic Street;
• Approved an application for a lot merge for Roger Schulte, 425 Main Street South, Sue’s Drive Inn. Jim Gerwing with Planning and Zoning said Schulte is planning to buy the 38 feet to the west of current property that Sue’s Drive Inn sits on, owned by the neighbor Kyle Martin to the north. The lot is 38 feet wide and 105 feet wide north and south. He plans to buy that and merge it onto his property and straighten out the lot line on the north edge. Planning and Zoning recommended approval on the condition that Schulte provide the city with the recorded deed making it into one lot;
• Learned from City Administrator Bob Otremba that funding from Sourcewell is beginning again after July 1. He proposed applying for a $10,000 matching grant to help with street lighting on Third Avenue North project, which the city is spending about $200,000 on. Otremba will bring forth a resolution at the Council’s July 26 meeting;
• Approved the sale of a 10-by-10 foot wood shed, that the city inherited when it took over the community gardens. Otremba thought maybe $500 to $1,000. It’s sitting near the city’s shop on Highway 25, on the north side of town;
• Heard an update from Bill Zidon with Short Elliott Hendrickson, the city’s engineer, regarding the Third Avenue North project. In addition to add subgrade, curb and gutter planned for week of July 19 on the west half. He said it was an important date for residents along that west portion as the curb and gutter needs a week’s cure time, meaning residents will not be able to access their driveways. Residents will be given two days’ notice of exact date, which depends upon when the subcontractor can get to town to do the work and when the subgrade is done. Curb and gutter is planned for the east half the week of Aug. 23, when driveways for those residents will not be accessible. Zidon said the dates were preliminary;
• Learned from Zidon that work on the trail will not happen until after the road work is completed, probably not until September; and
• Learned that subgrade on east half of Third Avenue North project will be in place for Oktoberfest, and while it will be gravel, it will be usable. Other routes were discussed, but Otremba and Chief Eric Hanneken felt it would be best to stay with the familiar route.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
