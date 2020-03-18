To respect the local COVID-19 public health response, starting Wednesday, March 18, all three Farmers & Merchants State Bank locations are temporarily limiting access to our lobbies. This is a health-focused, preventative measure, with no cause for alarm. In the meantime, banking may be done by way of the drive-through windows, online banking, or by phone on a mobile app. In cases where you feel the need to see a loan officer or customer-service representative in person, please call your location to set up a meeting.
Contact the Main office at 320-468-6422 or email customerservice@fmpierz.com.
