Public invited to eat, tour building and enjoy health vendors
Pierz Healy High School is hosting its annual open house/showcase night, along with its Empty Bowls Soup Supper Wednesday, March 11. New this year, is a community health fair in the Performing Arts Center (PAC), with a long list of vendors and participants.
For the Empty Bowls Soup Supper, guests are welcome from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Commons Area at Healy High. For $10, they will receive a bowl, handmade by Healy High art students, filled with soup and including bread. The FFA members and the ice cream machine will be serving up softserve, and young musicians will provide jazz music through the supper. All proceeds will go to the Pierz Area Food Shelf and to support the Pioneer Packs program, which helps families in need at Pierz Schools.
Another benefit to the Pierz Area Food Shelf is a collection of non-perishable food items being taken up by Minnesota Honor Students. They will have a donation table set up at the entrance of Door 2.
The evening will also include several special meetings for parents and students, such as:
• Orientation for parents of students who will graduate with the Class of 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. in the Memorial Athletic Complex (MAC);
• Sixth-grade students will meet with the WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) team, 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.;
• Parents only are encouraged to attend a social media predator presentation from 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., in the Band Room, offered by Sgt. Jason Thompson from the Waite Park Police Department.
The public is welcome to come to tour the buildings and watch students in action from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Some of the student showcases include:
• In the Arte de Pablo Picasso Spanish classroom students will showcase the artwork they created on the ceiling;
• Fabrics and textiles projects will be showcased in FACS classroom;
• A Knowledge Bowl Mini-Round Showdown in the Media Center. Short, 15 question competitions for prizes at intervals with quick rules overviews;
• Speech Team demonstrations in Andrew Boman’s Room;
• Greenhouse cuttings show in the Ag Room;
• Google Expeditions Kit in the Media Center, where students will lead expeditions through space and other lands; and
• Much more.
The school store Pierz Gearz will also be open with new spring logos and apparel.
The Community Health Fair, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the PAC, features vendors such as: Local massage therapists Amy Kowalzek, Beth Nicholas, and others; AMP Fitness; Chiropractor Cameron Voight from Allison Zak’s office; Essentia and CHI blood pressure checks; vision checks and spot screening from Dr. Ken Dodge; Kim Rocheleau with Pierz Villa and Shelly Hanneken with Horizon Health, who will focus on opportunities at those locations; Touright Bicycle Shop will be set up; the Pierz Fire Department will discuss fire extinguisher safety and information; Pierz First Responders will be on hand; Tracy Matros, CNP, will offer information on diabetes; Cindy Nienaber will represent the county health department; Sarah Funk will man a Pierz Community Education activities display; District Nurse Robyn Skwira will have a sugar display; Brett Kramer with Select Therapy will be on hand, and many more.
The public is invited to come and see the school, visit with students and other community members.
A full listing of activities, events and meetings is available at www.pierz.k12.mn.us/openhouse2020.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.