The Pierz City Council approved rezoning about 6.11 acres from Residential 4 (R4) to Residential 3 (R3).
Dale Kloss of Kloss Homes LLC, asked that the city rezone the property to accommodate a project he is considering on 143rd Street near Horizon Health in Pierz. His initial plan was to build 19 duplexes at the location. He noted that before Horizon Health had built, the area had been zoned R3 - multi-family residential but was rezoned to R4 - low density single-family residential.
Kloss’s initial plan is to build 10 duplexes with three bedrooms, a garage and driveway; and nine duplexes with two bedrooms, a garage and driveway, on the 6.11 acre space. The duplexes would be rentals. Kloss said they were leaning toward $1,200 to $1,400 a month for rent.
Several people spoke against rezoning, two because they felt single family homes would fit the area better. Morrison County Engineer/Public Works Director Steve Backowski also sent a letter describing the work out of the county shop, located on the west edge of the property.
He said the work results in noise during very early hours when snow and ice control operations start up.
“Our fleet consists of numerous highway heavy diesel pieces of equipment resulting in the sounds and smells that go with an industrial operation,” Backowski wrote. “This tends to be a conflict with residential zoning.”
Via Zoom, Amanda Watercott, who lives across the road from the proposed project in Pierz Township, voiced concerns.
“I just feel like Pierz is a small town and we’re at the point they want to put in 19 buildings, 38 different areas for people to live in. That’s 38 more families. What’s that going to mean for our police department, our fire department, our schools,” she said, noting the school district had just passed a referendum, to increase space.
“I don’t know if people have thought about these things,” she said.
“All those people and kids, at some point, will end up by the county garage. Then, what happens with the roads. Are we going to bring in more police and fire? When you get 38 more units, you have to think about accidental fires. That’s more money coming out of our pockets.”
Council Member Jacque Ballou noted that more homes meant more property taxes for the city.
“When you have 19 buildings, that’s more income to our city, increases in property taxes being paid, investment into our roads, our police department, investment into our community,” she said. “We have lots that are for sale and if they were to get sold or to get bought — we can’t choose who buys it. These are rentals with a background check.”
Ballou addressed the concern about residents paying for accidental things that may or may not happen.
“It’s kind of one of those things. Yes, there could be an increased need for police, but that could happen anyway. ... We’re asking people to invest in our town and that’s young families coming to our town, investing in our restaurants, our bars, local establishments.”
Ballou said she lived across the street from a multiple family complex and very seldom had issues with anything other than parking.
“That five-plex is probably more well-maintained than my own house,” she said. “But a brand new community that’s going to invest in our community — I value your concern, but to not offer more living space ... we have graduates who want to stay in our town and this may be their first kind of little place. It’s really going to benefit the town with the extra revenue coming in.”
Watercott said she was concerned that a bunch of kids running around would change the dynamic of the area.
“What if you have two bedrooms, how are you going to fit 19 of them on 6.11 acres?” Watercott asked.
Ballou said she looked at it like a community from the 1950s.
As far as being placed too closely together, Ballou noted all buildings would have to meet certain setbacks. “Planning and Zoning would have to go look at it. It goes through inspections with Planning and Zoning to see setbacks are done,” Ballou said. “If it can’t fit 19, let’s say it can only fit 16, he’s going to put what’s legal to put there. He’s hoping to get 19, it may be less, she said.”
“Where do we stop with this?” Watercott asked. “There’s fields across the roads. Are we going to do that and are we going to let all these buildings get built up?”
Mayor Dave Fischer said about 110 acres are undeveloped in the city of Pierz. “It may go a long, long way some day,” he said.
“When will it end up being a big town? People want to move here because it’s a small town,” Watercott said. “If you keep adding all of these multi-family buildings, it will lose its appeal.”
Since Kloss may be asking for tax increment financing (TIF), Todd Preimesberger asked about it not generating tax revenue for the city for years.
Fischer explained the property taxes would not come to the city for the number of years the TIF is in effect, but eventually the taxes would come to the city.
“I don’t think we can try to put a fence around our community,” Fischer said. “I think one of the issues of the planning device that people put together showed a lack of housing. People want to move here. I think we want to keep most all of our businesses and one of the way you do that is by bringing more people into the community.”
As for the school, “They want the students. If they have more students from the Pierz area instead of open enrollment, they would want that,” Fischer said.
As someone who wasn’t originally from the Pierz community, Ballou said, “If we built a fence around the community, I wouldn’t be here. I know as someone who loves this town and prides themself on telling everyone about it, if I hadn’t chosen this place to live and been accepted here, my family would be different.”
“I’m not saying we don’t want people to come in, just not a lot of people in a small space,” Watercott said. “We do want something to come in over there, but we’d rather it stay single family.”
Rezoning is just one step in a larger process for the project. The next public hearing regarding the project is a public hearing regarding the implementation of a TIF district. That hearing will be held Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, where Council Member Don Bujalski was not present, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a resolution for the city to be a conduit financing source for Horizon Health;
• Accepted the resignation of Public Works Supervisor Paul Hennessey. City Administrator Bob Otremba said the position was being advertised in the Record, on Facebook, the city’s website and Council Member Jacque Ballou suggested using Indeed. Otremba said the city would likely start taking applications the following week;
• Approved the city’s annual disbursement of $550 per firefighter based on 26 firefighters to the Pierz Fire Department’s retirement fund and gave the city’s blessing to increase the retirement payout for firefighters to $2,800 (up from $2,500) per year of service. Firefighter Steve Boser said while the department isn’t expecting any retirements this year, there are seven or eight who have 20 or more years of service;
• Approved a $1,000 donation to Horizon Health’s Faith in Action program. Ballou noted that Faith in Action is funded either by grants or donations and is not a part of anything else. “If it is not funded by grants or donations, it would not be able to do anything,” she said. Through that program, ramps are built for those in need, rides are available to the elderly, volunteers deliver groceries and much more. “It’s a direct impact to the community,” Ballou said;
• Approved a special event permit for Bootlegger’s Bar for July 9, the night before the July 10 Pierz Freedom Fest event; and
• Approved returning golf course employees and a 50 cent per hour raise for those previously employed, and discussed the need for a few more groundskeeper employees.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, March 8, at 7 p.m.
