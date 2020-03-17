The Crow Wing County Dairy Banquet was held March 14, at the Pierz Ballroom. Jenna Caughey and Kaylee Woitalla were crowed Junior Dairy Princesses and Arica Caughey was crowned Senior Dairy Princess.
Alexis Schroer and Allison Woitalla were selected as dairy ambassadors and assistant ambassadors were Erica Rudolph and Allison Stuffert. The congeniality award went to Jenna Caughey.
The 371 Diner was awarded the Butterknife Award, a restaurant recognized for serving real dairy products. The Milk Pitcher award is given to someone who has been especially helpful in promoting the dairy industry and this year it went to Gary Doucette. The princesses and ambassadors will be making many appearances in the community over the next year promoting the dairy industry, especially during June Dairy Month.
