Design needed to accurately estimate costs
The Pierz City Council voted to pay for the design of the nine-hole addition to its municipal golf course. That portion of a planning upgrade to the city’s park complex will be the most expensive.
To even begin to know what the actual cost may be, the Council voted 3-1 to hire Scott Hoffmann, who designs golf courses.
On May 26, the Council and Park Board hosted an open house outlining the plans for all of the improvements to Pierz City Park, as well as another nine holes on the golf course.
Mayor Dave Fischer said he felt the open house was a positive one and asked for the other council members’ perceptions.
Council Member Lynn Egan said she felt comments on social media were kind of mixed, “Which we are always going to have,” she said. Egan also said it was too bad softball and baseball games were going on that evening, so some residents couldn’t attend.
Council Member Kyle Bednar said he heard many positive things that he hadn’t thought of before, things he didn’t know. These included problems for the golf teams and lack of space.
“So that’s certainly an issue that somehow we want to address,” he said, adding it was one reason to move forward with the golf course expansion.
“I liked the idea and the thought process that (Rey) Zimney brought up, that the golf course could be a draw to the campground to bring some of those people who don’t reside in our area or Minnesota. If we have a nice facility and course to supply to them, with that comes a lot to the community,” he said.
“I could see spreading benefits over the whole community, not just the golf course. I did see a lot of positive things out of that,” he said.
Bednar said he had spoken with a number of people and one asked whether the city would put the project out for bids.
The project is expected to be completed in phases, with the additional nine holes of golf just part of the project as a whole.
City Administrator Bob Otremba said any part of the project, which will be done in phases, that may cost over $175,000 would have to go out for bids, with at least two quotes. Not so for the smaller projects that cost between $25,000 and $175,000.
The city would be the general contractor, according to Otremba, and the only thing that may be higher than $175,000 would be the irrigation equipment for the golf course portion.
“We’d want quotes, wouldn’t we?” asked Egan. “Otherwise it’s an open checkbook; kind of dangerous.”
Fischer said he felt the city would go out for bids. “Whether or not we get multiple bids may be a bit difficult,” he said.
One item that may be purchased for use during the project would be a D6 Caterpillar, Fischer said.
The city could pay for the labor to do the Caterpillar work, he guessed about $7,500.
“Or we could buy one and pay $200,000, use it for two years and turn around and sell it,” Fischer said. “Now, if we bought it a couple of years ago and were going to sell it next year, we could probably sell it for more, things are skyrocketing now.”
For phase I of the project, the city had applied for a $200,000 grant from the Legislative Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR). Plans for that money are to purchase a gravel pit from Knife River to expand the campgrounds and for several other amenities, including a dog park, sledding hill, disc golf course, a sledding hill, winter ice skating facilities and more. The city will not know if it will receive those funds until sometime in July.
Egan said before she voted on moving forward with the project, she’d like to know the city had received the $200,000, since what was presented at the May 26 open house included those plans for the gravel pit area.
“If we can’t pick up that piece of property, some of that goes on hold, too,” she said.
“The camping part of it, we may never get this grant — they’re not guaranteed, these grants are competitive. I know you guys want to get started, but it’s at least $1 million for just this phase. We need to know.”
Fischer said if the Council waited until sometime in July to make a decision to move forward, work that could have started this fall will be lost.
“There’s some things we can move forward with though, and still start getting bids and spend very little money,” Fischer said. “We don’t have to purchase a dozer yet, but we can certainly look into getting some pricing.”
“I think we need to get accurate pricing on all of this,” Egan said.
Otremba said the Council was at a crossroads where the design must be done to get pricing before bids can be requested.
“We have to spend a fair amount of money,” he said.
“What’s a fair amount of money?” Egan asked.
Otremba said about $10,000. The design would give feet delineation, define where the pond would go, that sort of thing.
Fischer said the questions need to be asked. “We’re not going to get those answered unless we get him to work on design,” he said.
“I’m willing to at least move forward getting that put together — that might cost $20,000 or $30,000,” Bednar said.
He mentioned the feasibility study for the campground. “Money hasn’t come back to us,” he said.
“We didn’t want to spend the money on design without knowing if we were going to move forward,” Fischer said.
“To maybe clarify, is this feasibility study going to tell you if it’s going to make money? I don’t think it is going to, per se. And if we did have something, how accurate is it going to be? It would be someone predicting revenue and I don’t think you can do that,” Bednar said. “This is a big decision and a tough one, because none of us can predict 100% the revenue.”
“That’s the same with any business,” said Council Member Don Bujalski. “I could say I hope we’re going to, but it’s a crap shoot.”
Resident Jim Gerwing said most people were concerned about the profit.
“The campgrounds are money makers,” he said. “A lot of people in town would like to know of the profit, how much comes from the campground and how much comes from golf.”
How to determine that is difficult, Bujalski said, as it would have to be determined how much of Zach Baert’s salary goes into it, or who is working on a sewer line.
“Our labor doesn’t exactly show what’s going on,” Bujalski said.
Egan said she’d like to know how many people are on the golf course, how many in the campgrounds.
Fischer said 60% is estimated to come from golf, some revenue from the clubhouse and about 16% from the campground.
“That’s gross revenue, not profit,” Otremba said.
As far as the grant, Egan asked what the thoughts were if the city receives it or not.
“In a perfect world, we’d know we got it and make this decision easier,” Bednar said. “But we have to decide if we’re willing to move forward without the grant.”
Otremba said, according to the city engineer, who has been guiding the city, in the past award letting, everything $200,000 or less was awarded.
“That’s why we went to $200,000 — it matched the plan and the master plan,” he said.
“I’m very confident we’ll get it,” Fischer said.
“I’m a little concerned if we don’t get started fairly soon. It will set back the time table,” the mayor said, resulting in reduced revenue and higher prices.
Whether or not the city receives the grant, Otremba said he felt purchasing that gravel pit was a good business move. He added that with the low interest rates, the city was looking to make a return on its investment.
“We have roads to do, we keep spending money, where do we stop?” Egan asked.
“A city always spends money,” said Park Board Member Todd Preimesberger said.
“Yes, but this is a luxury item,” Egan said.
Bednar agreed with Otremba that while he hoped the city received the grant, it would be a good business decision to move forward.
“Those things are adding revenue and adding value to the community,” he said. “Those things we can vote on. I struggle more with things brought up that only cost money and don’t generate revenue or bring benefit to the community. I do see value and job generation.”
Not sure how much the work to design the golf course to a place where bids could be sought for specifics, the Council voted 3-1 to have Scott Hoffmann Golf create the design at a cost not to exceed $25,000. Egan voted no, and Council Member Jacque Ballou was not present.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Heard a complaint from resident Mark Hoheisel, who lives on Vincent Street North abutting the road construction there. He said the work came too close to his trees, exposing their roots, and that he felt they most likely would not survive. Hoheisel asked the Council to pay for the trees should they die and wanted that in writing. In addition, he felt some of the workers had been rude and the sign placed at the end of his driveway is so close, sometimes family members hit it. When he moves it, the workers move it back. “One worker swore at me the one time,” he said. City Administrator Bob Otremba offered to let Hoheisel speak with the project manager, but Hoheisel said he preferred someone from the city do that;
• Approved concrete permits for Fred Underhill on Ronald Avenue and John Pohlkamp on Edward Street South;
• Voted not to provide tax abatement for Dynamic Therapy and Wellness, which will be located in the former Essentia Health building on north Main Street, but through the Economic Development Authority, approved a $20,000 loan for 10 years at 2% interest;
• Approved a one-day liquor license for the Pierz Lions Club for Oktoberfest in August, but voted down waiving the fees for the one-day liquor license. Otremba said to waive the liquor license fee of $150 is inconsistent with how other nonprofits are charged;
• Approved a $1,500 donatioin to go toward Oktoberfest in August, as the city has done in the past;
• Approved reinstating utility late fee penalties. The Council had approved not charging utility late fee penalties during the pandemic; and
• Formally accepted new coronavirus funds from the state through the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in the $140,000 to $150,000 range. Otremba said the city had until 2024 to spend the funds and that one thing the city would probably use it for was to recoup losses in revenue through the forgiveness programs the city implemented.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
