The townships of Agram, Buckman, Buh, Granite, Hillman, Leigh, Mount Morris and Pierz, will be sponsoring a cleanup day for residents living outside city limits but within those townships listed, Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. – noon, at the Rich Prairie Livestock yard parking lot.
Each household may deliver two appliances or one electronics item (TV/monitor) and 10 “tire units” free of charge. Correspondingly, one car tire equals one tire unit, one truck tire equals five tire units, and one tractor tire equals 10 tire units.
Additional items will be charged the following: Appliances – $10 each, electronics – $25 each, computers and printers - $10 each, car tire – $3, truck tire – $8, and tractor tire – $15 to $25 depending on size.
Bulky garbage items will be accepted at 10 cents per pound and items such as furniture and mattresses also will be accepted for $10 plus the weight. Residents are responsible for the unloading of their appliances, electronics and tires.
This collection is intended for residentially generated items only. Persons with questions may call Loren Meyer at (320) 468-6503.
