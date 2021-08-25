4th Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue: Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you see?
- I see the runners going past me.
3rd Clue: Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you sense?
- I sense two guys who are very tense.
2nd Clue: Monday, Aug. 23
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you see?
- I see a mascot sign not far from me.
1st Clue: Sunday, Aug. 22
- Brown bear, brown bear,
- What do you see?
- I see kids smiling cheerfully.
Medallion hunt rules:
- You are looking for a round wooden Pierz Oktoberfest medallion.
- It is hidden on public property in the Pierz city limits.
- Clues will be announced daily after 6 a.m. on the Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, the Morrison County Record website, www.mcrecord.com and its Facebook page, on Little Falls Radio stations and at participating businesses, which include F&M Bank and Unity Bank.
- It is no higher than you can reach, near the river, in a construction zone, nor on the golf course or the city property south of the course.
- You need an Oktoberfest button to claim the prize of $500 Pierz Bucks donated by the Pierz Oktoberfest Committee.
- If you think you have found the medallion, bring it to Pierz City Hall. If after hours, call (320) 630-3887.
- In case the medallion is not found and claimed by 4 p.m. Saturday, a drawing will be held Sunday afternoon at Pierz Park from all button holders to declare a winner.
- Previous winners are ineligible to win again.
- Always respect private and public property when out searching for the medallion. And most importantly, have fun!
