Current Pierz City Treasurer Linda Sczublewski did not file for re-election — and no one else filed for the seat either.
So, on election day, Nov. 11, people were tasked with writing in a candidate of their choice if they didn’t want to leave it blank and 53 voters chose to write a name in.
Sixteen people ended up with at least one vote, and two tied with seven each.
Because of the tie, county election officials and the city’s attorney said with the flip of a coin, or by cutting cards, the winner would be chosen.
However, if the person who won the coin toss or cut of the cards did not accept the position, then the city could appoint an interim city treasurer.
Sharon Skochenski and Mary Korf were the two who tied with seven votes.
Skochenski’s name won the coin toss, but she chose not to accept the position.
The new Council in January will appoint the new treasurer until the next election in 2024, according to City Administrator Bob Otremba.
“This process has historically been advertised, interviews conducted, and selected by the City Council,” he said.
In 2024, there will be a special election to fill the remaining two years of the four-year treasurer term. In 2026, the city treasurer will be elected for a regular term.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved the Nov. 8 election results, showing 599 people votes, with 853 registered as of 7 a.m. election day, 45 registering on election day, and 43 absentee and mail-in ballots accepted. For mayor, Toby Egan won with 307 votes to Dave Fischer’s 271; Don Bujalski retained his seat with 345 votes and John Perleberg won a seat with 396 votes;
• Approved tobacco licenses for Red’s Auto, Pierz Foods, Vet’s Oil Co. and Lloyd Discount Liquor;
• Approved permits for Megan Bidwell for a privacy fence at her residence on First Avenue Northeast; for the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District to pour a slab for a generator on the north side of the water plant; and for Holy Trinity School to put two 5-foot by 5-foot sidewalks in. Because Bidwell’s fence was put up before a permit was applied for, that permit fee was doubled;
• Per recommendation of the Pierz Park Board, increased every fee at the Pierz Golf Course and Campground for 2023. The only fees not increased were the fees for pull carts and rental clubs and for the use of the shelters;
• Voted not to waive the statutory tort limits on the city’s liability coverage;
• Approved the purchase of a new Ricoh copy machine for City Hall, at a cost of $6,335. The current copy machine is six or seven years old, and City Administrator Bob Otremba said it’s starting to need a fair amount of replacement parts;
• Approved the purchase of a used Toro Multipro 1750 chemical sprayer for the golf course at a cost of $46,481.85. The city had been looking at a new sprayer, but availability is limited and it wasn’t known when one would be available. In addition, the current sprayer was becoming unreliable, and getting chemicals on the course to prevent disease and fungus is paramount to the course. The funds will be taken from the dedicated fund for golf course equipment, which has about $60,000;
• Approved a $100 donation to the Morrison County Historical Society; and
• Learned the Morrison County Animal Humane Society was asking for $5,672 from the city to take in any stray animals from the city. Otremba said that Police Chief Eric Hanneken said the city usually has two or three animals that are taken to the shelter and that he would be looking into working with one of the veterinarians in town for a solution.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m.
