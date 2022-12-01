Roch family

The Rocheleau family posed for a photo following the swearing in of Preston as Pierz’ new full-time police officer (from left): Kim, Preston and Dan.

It’s official — the city of Pierz has a new full-time officer.

Preston Rocheleau, a relatively new law enforcement graduate, was sworn in Monday night, in front of a host of family members, including his parents, Kim and Dan. Dan is an investigative sergeant with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, and once served the city of Pierz as a part-time officer.

Rocheleau-badge

Kim Rocheleau, left, looks on as her husband, Dan Rocheleau, an investigative sergeant with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, pins their son with the city of Pierz police badge.

Tags

Load comments