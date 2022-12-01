It’s official — the city of Pierz has a new full-time officer.
Preston Rocheleau, a relatively new law enforcement graduate, was sworn in Monday night, in front of a host of family members, including his parents, Kim and Dan. Dan is an investigative sergeant with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, and once served the city of Pierz as a part-time officer.
In introducing Rocheleau to the Council, Hanneken said it’s been a process.
It started in April, he said, with “a large pool of candidates for the small town of Pierz,” Hanneken said.
The city advertised for an officer when Calvin Tschida resigned to work with the Little Falls Police Department in March.
“We were blessed to pick Mr. Rocheleau out of that pool,” Hanneken said. He was chosen by the Police Commission and Hanneken.
“Something that was very unique in this interview, and I think the Police Commission could state, that during this interview, Mr. Rocheleau brought up three different things,” Hanneken said. “One was faith, one was community and one was public service.”
One thing unique about Rocheleau, Hanneken said, was that he was starting in the same place his dad did, “wearing the blue uniform for the city of Pierz.”
Hanneken called it “an absolute honor to introduce” Rocheleau.
“I look forward to mentoring you and grooming you to be an officer for the city of Pierz or wherever you choose for many, many years,” he said.
Mayor Dave Fischer administered the oath, where Rocheleau swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution, Minnesota Constitution, and faithfully discharge his duties as a police officer for the city of Pierz to the best of his abilities.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved an exempt permit for Youth Baseball for a summer tournament the first weekend in June 2023;
• Approved Police Chief Eric Hanneken’s request to reach out to the city’s two veterinarian clinics to see how it would work for them to help with any stray animals found in the city. This request came as a result of the Morrison County Humane Society asking for its contract with the city to increase to $5,672 for the year. Hanneken noted the city may take three animals per year to the Humane Society. Mayor Dave Fischer said he believed in the Humane Society, but $5,672 is out of reach, especially for a couple of animals a year;
• Heard Hanneken report he had submitted the audit of records to the Minnesota POST Board, which is done every three or four years;
• Heard from City Administrator Bob Otremba that the Council that will be seated in January 2023, will declare a vacancy for the city’s treasurer, advertise for the position and interview candidates;
• Approved by resolution certifications of unpaid charges for municipal fees and utilities, with two residents affected, in an amount of $259.52 for solid waste fees and $75 for sidewalk snow removal. These two bills will be sent to the county and included on the residents’ property taxes; and
• Approved the annual contract with the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District for the city to do the district’s billing.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
