The Pierz City Council approved expending $11,280 to rectify a situation at the city’s campgrounds.
City Administrator Bob Otremba said along the river, about 10 sites that are close together are having issues due to the way the pedestals to provide electricity are set up.
Otremba said the Park Board has been looking at the issue for a couple of years.
Since the sites are fairly tight, Otremba said if people come in and do not park just right, there’s difficulty.
He said the current pedestals near that area were put in in 2002. “The stuff was put in wrong; randomly placed,” he said.
When a camper comes in and parks a little too far over, it causes issues, he said.
The issues can be alleviated, he said, if the pedestals were moved to align with the back side of the camper.
The cost for trenching the new electrical lines in and using the current pedestals was estimated at $8,310. The cost for plumbing is estimated at $2,970.
Otremba said the issue has been on the radar for the Park Board for a number of years. He said the Board felt like it was a good year to do the project. While the park is running $25,000 to $30,000 less in profit than last year, the Board feels it will still be a profitable year, Otremba said.
Mayor Dave Fischer said there are other pedestals in the wrong place, but these 10 are the key sites near the river.
“It’s partly been a problem because the campgrounds have been full,” Fischer said.
He said campers who have been coming year after year, knew of the issues and brought extra cords or parked accordingly.
“New campers are unaware of that issue,” Fischer said.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved building permits for the Pierz Golf Course and Campgrounds to replace the cement on the basketball courts; and to Renee and Bill Vanden Avond for a small accessory structure permit for their home on Robert Street South;
• Approved four Pierz Fire Department officers including Phil Scribner as assistant fire chief; Scott Saehr as training/safety officer; Dustin Betsinger as secretary/lieutenant; and Jason Leeb and assistant secretary/second lieutenant;
• Welcomed Senate District 10 candidate Jim Newberger, who spoke to the Council for a few minutes to introduce himself;
• Learned a conservation tour would be visiting Pierz Aug. 24, to review the Hillman Creek erosion project. City Administrator Bob Otremba said the group asked that he talk to them about the project. The project, funded by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the city, repaired erosion on the bank of the creek that was on the south side of hole No. 5 of the Pierz Golf Course; and
• Approved spending up to $2,500 to maintain the basketball courts at the Pierz Park, including $1,200 for cement work and another $1,300 to replace the backboards and rims on the court. Otremba said at some point the city will likely replace that basketball court and relocate it, in line with the master plan for Pierz Park.
The Council will meet for a workshop Monday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. to go over the 2024 street improvements, city shop update, long-term financial planning and possibly Pierz Sanitation’s request for an additional fee to offset high fuel costs.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.