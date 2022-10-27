The annual Toy Drive in Pierz is underway, with the Minnesota Honor Society at Pierz Healy High offering a helping hand. Monday, Jaime Strohmeier, adviser with the MHS group Healy High, and MHS officers, Addie LeBlanc, Kendra Cekalla and Jadyn Dorn, visited with the City Council about their plans.

The students asked for the Council’s approval to set collection buckets at area businesses.

Tags

Load comments