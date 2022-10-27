The annual Toy Drive in Pierz is underway, with the Minnesota Honor Society at Pierz Healy High offering a helping hand. Monday, Jaime Strohmeier, adviser with the MHS group Healy High, and MHS officers, Addie LeBlanc, Kendra Cekalla and Jadyn Dorn, visited with the City Council about their plans.
The students asked for the Council’s approval to set collection buckets at area businesses.
Last year, the community donated just over $1,000 to the event, through the donation buckets. Almost another $1,000 came from the Pierz High School student body during the change/penny war activity at the school. All of the money, nearly $2,000, was used to purchase toys for the drive, according to Strohmeier.
The buckets will be placed in participating businesses in November. The drive is held in mid-December.
Strohmeier said that she receives a list of what needs to be purchased from Michelle Ferguson, who organizes and runs the toy drive. Strohmeier and some of the MHS students shop for the gifts with the money raised.
Businesses that will have the collection buckets include: Thielen Meats, Hartmann’s, Lloyd’s Liquor Store, Pierz Foods, The Clothesline, Bootleggers, Hanneken Insurance, Schomer Insurance, Dynamic Wellness, Red’s Auto, Frosty’s Bar and Grill, Patrick’s Bar and Grill, Litke’s Veterinary, Subway, Bob’s Lumber, The Red Rooster, Pierz Floral and Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Strohmeier said.
The Council gave its full approval for the collection buckets to be placed in businesses around town.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved permits for Guy and Tammy Anderson to put up a small accessory structure and to Jordan Przybilla for a temporary canvas garage, provided it is completely removed by April 15, 2023;
• Learned from Police Chief Eric Hanneken that all the of the paperwork has come back and Preston Rocheleau has been certified and will be starting to train as the city’s new full-time police officer;
• Approved the sale of one of the hoists at the new Public Works Shop, as public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke said the city only needed one and two were left by the previous owner;
• Approved an agreement with MnDOT and Saehr Backhoe for snow plowing/removal;
• Approved a non-exempt permit for St. Joseph’s Church for a carnival in August 2023;
• Approved the request of the Pierz American Legion Auxiliary to use the Pierz Dining Center for its Christmas party;
• Approved a formal resolution to purchase the BH Auto building for use as the city’s public works building;
• Approved a formal resolution to not repay funds to the electrical fund ($500,000) or solid waste fund ($50,000) used for the golf fund this year, as has been done in years past when money has been transferred from those funds to the golf fund. The Council reviews repayment each year; and
• Learned from City Administrator Bob Otremba that the city had been turned down by FEMA for funding to replace its public works shop damaged by the storm in May. He said the feeling was that since the city received insurance, that may be the issue. He asked whether he should continue to pursue it, and the Council felt he could let it go.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.
