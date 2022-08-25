Welcome to Pierz sig

The streets of Pierz may look a little different at Christmas time this year. The Pierz City Council gave the go-ahead for Public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke and City Administrator Bob Otremba to move forward with the purchase of new decorations for the street lights.

The current street decorations — large wreaths with lights — are at least 23 years old. Otremba said they were being used when he first started in Public Works.

