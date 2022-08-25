The streets of Pierz may look a little different at Christmas time this year. The Pierz City Council gave the go-ahead for Public Works Supervisor Eric Gaffke and City Administrator Bob Otremba to move forward with the purchase of new decorations for the street lights.
The current street decorations — large wreaths with lights — are at least 23 years old. Otremba said they were being used when he first started in Public Works.
Gaffke noted that when they get wet with snow, the lights often go out, because of the moisture.
In addition to the Christmas decorations, which go up on street lights on one side of the street, banners are placed on street lights on the opposite side.
Those banners are starting to show their age after 10 years of use.
The proposal is to purchase new decorations with two different designs — a snowflake and a Christmas tree. The new decorations will come with brackets and LED lights, which will save money, Gaffke said.
The quote from Holiday Outdoor Decor in Pennsylvania came to $22,829.20 for 37 pieces — enough for both sides of Main Street, so the banners wouldn’t be needed. That price includes a 5% surcharge due to increased cost of raw materials and labor of $1,034.70 and shipping of $1,100.
Otremba noted that the holiday decorations are put up before Thanksgiving and taken down after the first of the year.
He also noted that Sourcewell has $10,000 matching grants available that the city could apply for to help with the cost. The remainder of the funds would come from a special fund in Public Works.
Council Member Lynn Egan asked whether any of the older decorations could be sold.
Gaffke said all of the large Christmas wreaths work, so they could be sold.
By a 3-0 vote, The Council approved for Gaffke and Otremba to move forward with the purchase and to apply for the Sourcewell grant. Council Members Don Bujalski and Jacque Ballou were not present at the meeting.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved permits for: Kevin and Natalie Stuckmayer to replace a driveway and sidewalk; Donna Girtz to put up a 10-by-10-foot shed on a current slab at the mobile home park; and for Ken and Sheri Funk for a 20-by-20-foot shed behind their home.
• Approved a permit for Kamnic Lane Apartments for a patio on the east side of the building, which was put in last fall, as well as a sidewalk in front of the main door. However, because the patio was done before the permit was applied for, Jim Gerwing, a member of the Planning and Zoning Board, said the Board felt this should be a separate permit and that it should be doubled from $30 to $60, as it was not applied for before the project. The sidewalk permit should be a separate permit, and cost $30. The Council approved the permit, with the cost to be $60 for the patio permit and $30 for the sidewalk permit;
• Heard Mayor Dave Fischer report that on the new nine holes at the golf course, work was being done on the fairways, the drainage will be put in yet this fall before work continues on the greens and tees to get them ready for the first part of spring. Then, the drainage pipe will be installed hopefully by June 1, 2023, with a goal to complete it by fall of 2023. He said the pond on Hole #1 is to be made larger yet this fall, as well; and
• Set Monday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. as the date and time for a city council workshop. One topic of discussion will to be to put a moratorium in place for THC edibles, as requested by Police Chief Eric Hanneken. He said the Legislature made it legal, but gave no parameters as to how to regulate it. He felt a moratorium would give the Council time to come up with its own ordinances regarding the sale of such products.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.
