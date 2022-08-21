Pierz Okt

Cousins Wyatt Betsinger and Jarrett Herold were the lucky winners of the Pierz Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt and $500 in Pierz Bucks -- finding the specially-marked medallion Sunday morning, Aug. 21.

Since the medallion was found before Thursday, a second Hunt will begin Tuesday for $100 in Pierz Bucks.

