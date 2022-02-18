As one of the first steps in planning the capital improvement projects in Pierz for 2024, the City Council voted to approve a feasibility study to be completed by Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH). Council Member Jacque Ballou was not present.
Jared Griffith of SEH presented a packet outlining information to be included in the feasibility study for the 2024 street and utility improvement projects.
“This project is the next step in the capital improvement plan,” he said.
Streets included in the plan and therefore in the feasibility study are Vincent Street from Park Avenue Southwest to Third Avenue Northwest; Cassie alley from Park Avenue Southwest to the dead end north of First Avenue Southwest; Summer Street from Park Avenue Southwest to First Avenue Northwest; First Avenue Southwest from Vincent Street to Robert Street; First Avenue Northeast from Main Street to Edward Street; Oak Street from Park Avenue Southeast to Fourth Avenue Southeast; Vincent Street from Third to fourth Avenue Northwest; Fourth Avenue Northeast from Vincent Street to Main Street; Kapsner Street from Third to Fourth Avenue Northeast; Edward Street form Third to Fourth Avenue Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northeast from Main Street to Edward Street.
The city plans to partner with Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD) on the project with the scope of improvements to include full reconstruction of the streets, sidewalks, sanitary sewer, water, sewer and water services and storm water improvements.
Both the city and RPSWD will assess a portion of the project costs to those property owners who will benefit from the work.
The cost of the feasibility study is $20,000, to be split evenly between the city and RPSWD.
Griffith said the feasibility study should be complete in mid-June. At that time, the City Council will make a decision as to how to move forward.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a $1,000 donation to Pierz Freedom Fest, which will be held July 16, noting it was a good community event and brought much business to the Pierz campgrounds;
• Approved hiring Brian Harding at $13.50 per hour and Weston Woitalla, at $10.50 an hour, both for maintenance and mowing at the Pierz golf course;
• Accepted the low bid from Anderson Brothers out of Brainerd for work on Centennial Drive (3/4-inch overlay) at a cost of $51,187.50 and patchwork on a one-block stretch of Edward Street, from First Avenue South to First Avenue North, at a cost of $29,549, for a total of $80.736.50;
• Accepted bids for irrigation pipe for the addition to the golf course from Clesens at a cost of $76,282.83 and for other irrigation supplies, including central control, wire, heads, surge protection, valves, etc., at a cost of $102,551.21. The other bidder, MTI, came in at $89,317.21 for the pipe and $109,850.24 for the other supplies. Mayor Dave Fischer said this was within the $270,000 - $300,000 estimate provided, but it does not include any labor. He said getting the piping and supplies now would save the city money and ensure it would be here this year; and
• Voted to put together a small committee to brainstorm about how to use the $72,000 the city is expected to receive in federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The Pierz City Council meets next Monday, Feb. 28.
