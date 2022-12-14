Monday night, the Pierz City Council agenda showed a discussion on hiring an assistant Pierz Golf Course Clubhouse manager. However, City Administrator Bob Otremba said he had received current Clubhouse Manager Mary Caughey’s resignation that morning, effective Dec. 25. So, the discussion turned to hiring a clubhouse manager instead.
Otremba said he’d like to post for that position as soon as possible, then have a discussion about an assistant.
He said he felt like there was a lot of work sitting there that was already complete.
“We could get by with one person for one year, without an assistant,” he said.
He suggested posting for the clubhouse manager position now, then in 2024, when the course becomes 18 holes, look at an assistant.
Council Member Jacque Johnson said the Council could potentially wait for six months after hiring a new clubhouse manager to look for an assistant, to hire a few months before the golf course opens with 18 holes.
Otremba said he included a line in the General Fund to pay for that assistant position.
“The money is there — it would roughly cost the golf course $22,000,” said Otremba, which he felt could be sustained with an 18-hole course. “The revenues should be there.”
A clubhouse assistant would be working at City Hall in the winter, to help Otremba out.
Council Member Lynn Egan noted first the city needed to fill the managers position.
Before posting the position, Egan said first the Council needed to talk about pay for that position.
“We’re going to need to figure out what kind of wage is attached to that,” she said.
Otremba said Caughey was earning $22.50 per hour and that the city had been prepared to pay her $24 per hour for 2023. He suggested a range of $18 to $25 per hour and said he’d prefer to keep the range on the high end.
Johnson said she’d like the pay range to be $20 to $26 per hour, and look for a person with some marketing background.
“It’s worth a little more, because we’re almost getting an extra person on that piece,” she said.
Otremba recommended the city update the job description, because when the golf course becomes 18 holes, the description will change. The description was last updated in 2020.
In updating the job description Johnson said she made notes about some of the physical requirement descriptions.
In addition, she suggested listing in the job description work dealing with advertising and social media.
“If we could get someone with that little bit of experience, that would be beneficial,” she said.
In addition to that, Johnson noted whoever is hired will be responsible for managing OSHA compliance in the clubhouse.
“That can be a big job,” she said, with the data sheets and reporting that has to be done. “Not that it will take up a significant amount of time, but we need someone who knows.”
Mayor Dave Fischer suggested Otremba run the job description by Caughey before she leaves, to see if she has anything to add and to sit with Johnson and her ideas.
The Council voted unanimously to accept Caughey’s resignation and to post for the clubhouse manager position, at a range of $18 to $25 per hour. Since it is a full-time position, work during the winter months would be done at City Hall.
