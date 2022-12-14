Pierz Golf Course

Monday night, the Pierz City Council agenda showed a discussion on hiring an assistant Pierz Golf Course Clubhouse manager. However, City Administrator Bob Otremba said he had received current Clubhouse Manager Mary Caughey’s resignation that morning, effective Dec. 25. So, the discussion turned to hiring a clubhouse manager instead.

Otremba said he’d like to post for that position as soon as possible, then have a discussion about an assistant.

Tags

Load comments