easter eggs

The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Pierz Lions Club takes place Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. sharp, on the Pioneer Elementary School playgrounds in Pierz.

To give everybody a chance to find some of the candy-filled plastic eggs, children will be divided into three age groups: ages 0 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 10.

The Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance to visit with kids and pose for pictures. Visitors are welcome to bring a camera to capture the moment.

