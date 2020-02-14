Monday night, the Pierz City Council approved needed steps to get road construction projects underway for 2020. These steps included a resolution to prepare a report on the improvements and to call for a public hearing on the improvements.
The projects on portions of Kamnic Street and First Avenue Southeast, as well as Memorial Drive were first considered for 2019, but with the major reconstruction at the school, they were postponed to 2020.
Bill Zidon, project engineer with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) said the proposed street improvements are identified in the city’s capital improvement plan.
His report notes that Kamnic Street and First Avenue Southeast were last improved in 1991, which at the time was a full reconstruction project. The road has been kept up with maintenance and the sidewalks, pedestrian curb ramps and a pedestrian flasher signal system were installed along Kamnic Street as party of the city’s 2013 Safe Routes to School project. When the Pierz Public Schools were remodeled, the school’s access to Kamnic Street was upgraded including updating the driveways and pedestrian curb ramp locations to accommodate that remodeling as well as the additions to the schools.
The proposed project for 2020 for Kamnic Street and First Avenue Southeast is to reconstruct the street by digging up 8 inches of the existing pavement, pulverizing it, and then reusing it.
On Memorial Drive, the pavement will be removed, the aggregate base will be compacted and a new 2.5-inch layer of pavement will be laid down.
All pedestrian ramps adjacent to the project will be reconstructed to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). These include the ramps at the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and Edward Street, First Avenue Southeast and Oak Street South and First Avenue Southeast and Faust Street.
The Council has yet to determine the level of special assessments for the projects. At an assessment of 10%, the city would pay $627,300 and $69,700 would be assessed to affected property owners. At 16%, which is typically what the city assesses, the city would pay $585,480 and $111,520 would be assessed At 20%, the city would pay $557,600 and $139,400 would be assessed. That decision can be made after the work is completed and final costs realized.
“What the city has done in the past is to decide what to assess after a project is done,” Zidon said. “Probably September.”
“Then people would have a best and worst case scenario,” said Council Member Lynn Egan. “Typically we’ve gone in the middle.”
Zidon reminded the Council that this project is about two to three times larger than the project completed in 2016. “There is that inflation over time as well,” he said.
The public hearing, where specs for the project will be presented, will be held prior to the regular City Council meeting Monday, March 9, beginning at 6 p.m.
“If it were to happen and the Council approves plans and specs March 9, we would start designing and could get a design out by April 27,” Zidon said. “So, we could get started early May — it would be a pretty good timeline.”
He estimates it is a two-month project, weather permitting.
With that timeline, the project would be done before school begins.
“We don’t want to run into school starting for projects,” Mayor Dave Fischer said.
“My opinion is that it’s probably getting to be one of our most crowded streets in the city. Hopefully we’ll get it done and it will last for another 30 years and this generation doesn’t have to worry about it any more.”
City Administrator Bob Otremba said $324,000 is available in a dedicated fund for this project
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, in the absence of Council Members Don Bujalski and Jacque Ballou, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a $500 donation to eighth annual Pierz Freedom Fest put on by the Pierz Commercial Club and to be held July 11, at the Genola ball diamonds. The sponsorship will be under the Pierz Park and Golf Course. Featured entertainment is the Shalo Lee Band, Little Texas, Lindsay Ell and Dylan Scott;
• Received the Pierz Library report which showed an increase in usage of 5.3% for 2019, from 35,082 total circulation in 2018 to 36,935 in 2019;
• Accepted a cleanup day grant from Morrison County in the amount of $1,082.25 and set April 25 as the city’s cleanup day, to coincide with the end of Pierz Garage Sale Days;
• Accepted a $3,786 recycling grant from Morrison County;
• Received a complimentary letter from Daniel “Tony” Sauer about the Pierz Police Department;
• Heard the 2019 Police Department report from Chief Eric Hanneken. The agency responded to 1,015 calls in 2019 compared to 1,129 in 2018. The most common alls are calls for agency assists at 275 and traffic stops, at 199. The busiest day for calls of service was Wednesday with 209 incidents, followed by Thursday with 189 and Friday with 174. In 2018, Friday was the busiest day and in 2017, it was Thursday. The busiest time of day for calls for the Department is from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. The busiest months for calls for the Department were April, August and October. The Department is served by Hanneken, full-time officer Calvin Tschida and part-time officers Doug Rekstad, Hasten Warnberg, Josh Andrea and Dan Rocheleau; and
• Set a meeting between the City Council and Park Board for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center. Discussion will center on the use for the 60-plus acres located south of the Pierz golf course.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.