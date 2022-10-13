Pierz City Council members got a look at a report during Monday’s meeting most of them don’t see, except at budget time and the audit - a financial report, showing expenses and revenues for the city by fund, typically generated for the Finance Committee’s review.
City Administrator Bob Otremba walked the City Council through the report. He noted the report is run quarterly for the department heads, with the last quarter ending Sept. 30.
“It’s always important to keep in mind that this is low period in the city,” Otremba said. “Because we receive our LGA (local government aid) in December and the second part of property taxes in December.”
The report showed that the city’s solid waste fund was $8,400 of positive margin for the year.
“We should yield $10,000 to $12,000 as far as a margin for the year,” Otremba said.
As for the electric fund, Otremba told the Council the revenues to date were roughly $960,000 with expenses of $884,000, for a net of $78,000.
“We do have a large accounts receivable sitting there of about $52,000 from the Kloss Addition — that work’s been done, we’ve paid Miinnesota Power, and invoiced Kloss,” Otremba said. “We should see that in 30 days.”
He noted the Kloss Development billing was not overdue, it just happened to fall after the Sept. 30 date of the report.
“We should be in that $150,000 to $175,000 as far as electric, as we expected,” he said.
In the city’s golf course fund, Otremba said the golf course fund — a little over $70,000 to date is net profit.
“But, keep in mind we do have six payrolls left in the year, and a lot of expenses for the golf course is payroll, but we should definitely see a profit there again this year,” he said.
Mayor Dave Fischer noted it’s not as good as last year, but a good profit.
“We lost the last two weeks of April and first two weeks of May, and that’s one-fifth probably of our season, and that’s where we kind of lagged behind the whole year down there, Fischer said.
Otremba included in the Council’s packet a year-to-year comparison for the Pierz campgrounds and golf course.
He said he usually took the numbers strictly off point of sale system.
For this report, Otremba said he went back to fund accounting numbers, numbers that have been audited and match the city’s monthly bank statement.
He said the Council was going to start seeing this summary in the Park Board minutes or the packets, every month.
He said for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, he had numbers from the fund accounting software.
“Anything older than three years, we don’t have anymore,” he said.
As of Sept. 30, the Golf Fund showed those revenues were $353,915.90 in 2020, $447,320.85 in 2021 and $442,458.74 in 2022.
“Keep that in mind it’s gross revenues,” Otremba said.
“Just looking over last three years, we’ve been roughly $100,000 more than previous years, but that includes rate increases,” Otremba said.
Fischer said realistically, the city could get to 2021 numbers in gross revenues. “We had the first weekend in October was a good weather weekend,” he said. “I think we had some good play down there.”
Otremba said the mayor had asked him to keep track of capital improvements at the golf course “because it’s been difficult to judge what we’ve actually invested compared to what we’re making, being that we’re on the cash basis system,” he said.
Otremba said he went back as far as he could to include capital improvements for each year and break those out, to look at net income without those capital projects. “In a typical business, those capital projects would be spread out 10, 15, 20 years, depending on depreciation schedules,” he said.
The capital improvements at the golf course totaled $56,458.09. The report showed that net income less capital improvements in that fund came to $76,458.09.
“What happens when you buy a greens mower for $40,000 or $50,000, that gets charged to that year, yet it’s something we’ve budgeted for and knew we had to do,” Fischer said. “We’re going to buy a new sprayer next year, and that’s going to be $45,000 or $46,000 and that’s going to hit next year and it’s gonna look like a big hit in one year.”
The net income less capital improvements averaged $54,100.10 for 2015-2018; $63,614.43 for 2019-2021 and for 2019-2022, $66,825.35 (2022 was noted as being projected).
“The summary from 2015 to 2022 does show some improvement as we’re moving along there,” Otremba said.
“These are things that the audit doesn’t pick up as much — something the audit report is a little difficult to understand and doesn’t quite show this summary,” he said.
As far as projections in other funds, Otremba said it’s been difficult just in the last few years, just when thinking of ARPA funds that came in at $147,000, and the COVID money of $105,000 to the positive, which throws out projections, he said.
“Looking in 2023, we should have a really, again, it obviously depends on a lot of things, but we’re looking at another good year for electric, before we see an increase from Minnesota Power on the wholesale side, but we should be able to transfer $150,000 out of that Third Avenue North project that’s been sitting there for awhile, and then we have one more transfer of $100,000 in for the park complex expansion,” Otremba said. “Out of those items, we should see another $250,000 going into electric fund next year.”
Fischer reminded the Council that when the new contract was signed with Minnesota Power, they knew the first two years would be profitable and after that, it will be considerably less.
“So, the contract was front end loaded, if you will,” Fischer said.
Otremba said part of the report showed an overall checking account plus short-term investment.
“I just wanted you to see this; it’s good to keep track of this just for information for future councils,” Otremba said. “Dave when you started as mayor, you kind of restructured on short-term investments, to get interest on checking accounts, and we kind of simplified our investments starting with three CDs. Just starting in 2017, $3.3 million, $3.6 million, $3.8 million at the end of 2020, is $3.5 million, end of 2021, $2.9 million and currently we’re sitting at $2.476 million.”
Otremba said the money still coming in included $260,000 from LGA, and then funding from property taxes.
“Things that are going to be paid out of there yet is $100,000 for BH Auto (the city’s new building for its Public Works Departmernt), the last down payment, and then we should expect some insurance money (from the Public Works building destroyed by a storm earlier this year,” Otremba said.
From this point to the end of the year, Otremba projected $70,000 of negative net margin besides the large revenues that will be received, including LGA, property tax and the Public Workshop insurance settlement, Cash should be increased by about $425,000 by the end of 2022.
“That’s a little tough projection there too,” Otremba said, based on a lot of salaries going out, especially from the golf course.
“Additional expenses won’t have income coming in,” Fischer said.
“It’s possible, this is tough projecting,” Otremba said.
Fischer noted that the city had also paid down its debt from 2017, from $363,000 down to $54,000 to the end of this year. “That’s $309,000 that got paid out that’s not in there,” he said. “For our net worth, that debt is gone.”
Fischer noted the street projects the city has done over the past two years (city paid $1.6 million in cash for 2020’s Kamnic Street/First Avenue South project and the 2021’s Third Avenue North project). In 2017, the 62-plus acres south of the golf course was purchased, $520,000 has been put into the golf course and $148,000 was paid out for the fire truck.
“That’s been taken out already,” Fischer said.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Otremba said for the golf course fund, the city is in investment mode right now.
“That’s a very important term for people to understand,” he said. “When the campground was built initially, it was investment mode — we’re sticking money into that land expecting a return on investment.”
He said the concept is that these projects will culturally enhance the community, as well as financially enhance the community.
He said he felt the city was strong financially
“I base that on the fact that we have an independent auditor auditing our financial statements and preparing audits annually; we have a CPA sitting on the City Council; the financial records for the city are reviewed by the city treasurer each month, and by our elected officials,” he said.
The city’s financial records are open to the public.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved putting up yellow ribbons, possibly on some of the city’s light poles, to show support of veterans, as requested by Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc. The Council also approved putting out a green light in front of City Hall, also in support of veterans, and also requested by LeBlanc;
• Approved exempt permits for the Pierz Grad Bash to hold a purse raffle and for St. Joseph’s Church bingo in November; and
• Approved taking Oak Street off the street projects list and expending $7,425 for an 11-foot by 220-foot patch, done by Granite City Paving.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.
