The Pierz City Council, minus Council Members Kyle Bednar and Don Bujalski, approved a 3% ($10,390) increase in the city’s levy for 2023. In 2022, the city’s levy was $346,344 and for 2023, it will be $356,734.

While no residents were present at the Pierz Truth in Taxation public hearing Monday, City Administrator Bob Otremba gave a brief overview of the levy.

