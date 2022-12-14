The Pierz City Council, minus Council Members Kyle Bednar and Don Bujalski, approved a 3% ($10,390) increase in the city’s levy for 2023. In 2022, the city’s levy was $346,344 and for 2023, it will be $356,734.
While no residents were present at the Pierz Truth in Taxation public hearing Monday, City Administrator Bob Otremba gave a brief overview of the levy.
Otremba said the city received an estimate from Morrison County in September for the city’s tax base, which had increased close to $75,000. It will be finalized in February 2023.
“So, if you look at the tax percentage, and this is estimated, but we won’t know final numbers until February 2023, right now the tax rate is 32.28%, which is down from payable in 2019, which was 39.34%,” Otremba said. “So what that means is for, basically, we could ask for a lot more from our property taxpayers without any affect on them.”
Each property is quite different, he explained, speaking of large commercial, small commercial, large residential and small residential. But the overall tax rate for individual property taxes are figured for the city portion based on that tax rate, he said.
“We are operating efficiently,” Otremba said. “We could raise it significantly more, without raising the overall impact to our property taxpayers,” he said.
For the last three or four years, Otremba said the city has been dealing with underfunding in both the General Fund and the Fire Fund.
He said for 2023, the General Fund is a little more than $23,000 underfunded and the Fire Fund is underfunded by $47,000.
“Those are two items that the Finance Committee has been talking about trying to increase the levy or figuring out ways to make that closer to zero,” Otremba said. “The city has always in the past used the Electric Fund to subsidize the Fire Fund.”
As an example, he noted that in 2022, the city had American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, so used a significant portion of those funds to pay for the new fire truck.
The cost of the $296,070 fire truck is split 50/50 between the city and the Pierz Rural Area Fire Protection Agency, with each paying $148,035.
“In prior years, the city has transferred $15,000 every year automatically from the Electric Fund to the Fire Fund — we quit doing that a few years ago,” Otremba said. “It’s just something for the future to keep in mind to keep those close to zero.”
Council Member Jacque Johnson asked what Otremba felt was the biggest increase the city could put in place without an impact. She made note of the city of Little Falls proposing a 20% increase and bringing it down to 15%.
Otremba said he’d have to do the math to get that number for her.
One thing Otremba said he brought to the Finance Committee was that if the city wanted to make the Fire Fund and General Fund “even,” the city would probably have to take a 30% increase in its levy.
“Which, quite honestly, compared to other cities our size is not out of line at all,” Otremba said.
Mayor Dave Fischer said the Council had seen a spreadsheet at one time that showed the levy in the city of Pierz was the lowest by quite a bit from any other city with a population between 1,300 and 1,500.
“In conclusion, at 3%, if your property value did not go up, which most of them did, had their property value not gone up, their city portion would be going down significantly at 3%,” Fischer said.
“Correct,” Otremba said. “Minus the fact that we don’t know 100% that tax base until February 2023,” although that estimate from the county has been accurate in the past, he noted.
At the closure of the Truth in Taxation meeting, Johnson moved to approve the resolution for the 3% increase in the city’s levy. It carried 3-0.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved an agreement through Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS) for a contract for newly-hired officer Preston Rocheleau. Rocheleau’s beginning salary is $28.50 per hour. On his anniversary date of Oct. 17, 2023, he will receive a 3% increase; in January 2024, he will receive a 3% cost of living increase; on his anniversary date in 2024, he will receive a 3% increase; and then on Jan. 1, 2025, a 3% cost of living increase and in October 2025, a 3% step increase. The contract is in effect until the end of 2025;
• Approved hiring four firefighters, upon completed physicals, those being Eric Gaffke, John Fuhrman, Skip Toops and Ross Boser, upon recommendation from Fire Chief Dan Rocheleau. He said department had received five applicants;
• Approved the expenditure of $11,164 for new radios for the Fire Department. Rocheleau said the department had to get new radios because the current radios will no longer be serviced. He noted the county used some of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to pay half of the total bill ($94,000), meaning $47,328 for the city and $47,328 for the county. The city’s share is $23,664 because the cost will be split 50/50 with the Pierz Rural Area Fire Protection Agency (PRAFA). In addition, the Fire Department is donating $12,500 to the city and $12,500 to Pierz Rural Area Fire Protection to go toward the purchase of the radios, leaving the city and PRAFA to each pay just $11,164. Rocheleau said 22 new radios would be coming soon, but he did not know when;
• Approved carrying over PTO hours for City Administrator Bob Otremba (306) and Police Chief Eric Hanneken (114), because several events during the year prevented the two from taking paid time off. The Council discussed the fact that employees were only to carry over 160 hours, but would make an exception, due to the unusual year. The stipulation was made that they cannot exceed the number of PTO hours they started with Jan 1, 2022. The issue will be revisited when the new council is seated;
• Learned from Hanneken that he had a special permit for Freedom Fest for parking down at the campground. He asked that the topic be tabled until he has had time to address possible concerns with the town homes and noise complaints;
• Learned from Hanneken that there is a new director for the Morrison County Animal Humane Society and the annual fee may be decreased. He will know in January;
• Approved leaving the 50 cent fuel charge charged by Pierz Sanitation as is for the year 2023;
• Approved an exempt permit for St. Joseph’s Church to host a raffle April 14, 2023;
• Approved expending $500 per month for a billboard on Highway 10 advertising the city’s golf course and campgrounds over six months. In addition, a $660 fee is charged for setting up the artwork on the bulletin board; and
• Approved expending $1,000 to underwrite the Pierz Directory, published every two years by the Morrison County Record.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.
