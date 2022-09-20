In 2024, Pierz is looking at what is estimated to be a $3 million reconstruction project on several streets in town. Those include improvements to Vincent Street from Third Avenue North to about 350 feet south of Second Avenue North (where the existing sanitary sewer ends), and portions of Summer Street, Cassie Alley, First Avenue Southwest, First Avenue Northeast and Peter Avenue.
Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) had presented a report to the City Council in July and also to the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD) Board in August, as the two work together with infrastructure on road projects. The city requested a reduced project scope from what had been presented in July.
Jared Griffith with SEH came before the Council at Monday’s meeting to procure approval of the cost of the design and bidding services from SEH — which came to $245,000, including expenses and equipment.
These services not only include design and bidding, but also setting up a neighborhood informational meeting and two improvement meetings — one for the city and one for RPSWD.
The goal is for the bidding to take place in December 2023 and January 2024.
Mayor Dave Fischer said the city would bond for the $3 million project.
Another proposal was for a feasibility study for street lighting improvements along the same corridor as the street improvements projects, as lighting was not included in the original proposal.
“Lighting is not included in the original one. It’s the same segments, minus — we are going under the assumption that Cassie Avenue won’t be getting them,” Griffith said.
“For this proposal, we will be proposing three scenarios for lighting, very similar to the Third Avenue Project,” Griffith said.
SEH noted the schedule would be 90 days after approval for the completion of that study, which has a price tag of $5,000.
The schedule for the feasibility study would be this fall and winter, with the design to be done in the spring, Griffith said.
Council Member Kyle Bednar asked whether the city was moving forward with this project or whether the city could pull the project if things (bids) don’t come in as planned.
Griffith noted that this proposal was just for the design, bidding and services.
Council Member Lynn Egan questioned whether these streets were streets that had to be totally redone.
City Administrator Bob Otremba said those streets needed total reconstruction, in working with RPSWD.
Otremba said while Vincent Street was a big issue for RPSWD, it was not a high priority for the city.
“We may have to look at doing an overlay on the south part of Vincent in another year or two,” Fischer said.
“It sounds like at some point, we have to do some of the work to these roads,” Bednar noted.
The Council voted to approve the $245,000 cost for the design and bidding, as well as the $5,000 for the street lighting feasibility study.
Pierz City Council Briefs In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved Concrete permits for F&M Bank, Shawn Janson, owner of Hartmann’s; Cathy Baxter; Chad Thesing; Larry Juetten; and building permits for Pierz Legion Ballpark; Mark Bednar; and Tracy Gibson;
• Approved the city’s preliminary levy at $356,734, a 3% increase, although the Council had spoken about a possible 5% increase at a recent Council workshop. Council Member Lynn Egan arrived at a later time, so did not vote on this issue;
• Approved an exempt permit for the Pierz Knights of Columbus for their annual Buffalo Feed and Raffle, set for Jan. 28, 2023;
• Accepted the 2023 preliminary budget;
• Set the city’s truth in taxation meeting for Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., preceding the Council’s regular meeting;
• Approved hiring four new firefighters with applications closing Oct. 7; and
• Learned from Mayor Dave Fischer that since Linda Sczublewski, the city’s treasurer, did not file for re-election and no one else filed for the seat, anyone who might win by a write-in vote would be offered the position. However, if they didn’t accept, it is up to the city to determine what to do, including hiring someone. The current pay is $393 per month.
The Pierz City Council next meets Monday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.