In 2024, Pierz is looking at what is estimated to be a $3 million reconstruction project on several streets in town. Those include improvements to Vincent Street from Third Avenue North to about 350 feet south of Second Avenue North (where the existing sanitary sewer ends), and portions of Summer Street, Cassie Alley, First Avenue Southwest, First Avenue Northeast and Peter Avenue.

Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) had presented a report to the City Council in July and also to the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD) Board in August, as the two work together with infrastructure on road projects. The city requested a reduced project scope from what had been presented in July.

