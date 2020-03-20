Pierz City Hall will be closed to visitors starting on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 9:00 am until further notice, but will remain staffed. Utility customers making payments are asked to use the payment box on the front of Pierz City Hall, pay online at pierzmn.org, call to make a credit or debit card payment, or call to set up automatic payment with a debit or credit card.
Contact City Hall for building permit applications or any city business needs. (320) 468-6471, BobO@pierzmn.org, DeputyClerk@pierzmn.org.
