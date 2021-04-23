This is Moo Moo. She has only been with us for a short time, but she has stolen all of our hearts at the Morrison County Animal Humane Society (MCAHS). She absolutely adores all humans, young and old, but needs to be the only pet in her future home. She is a master human parkour, bowling ball that does not know her size, and wants her future humans to know she requires them to be her chair whenever she wants. She does fairly well on a leash only pulling ever so often, and knows basic commands such as “Sit,” “Lay Down,” and “Here.” She also knows the words “Outside” and “Potty.” We are working on “Off,” “Back” and “Wait” as she likes to jump when she is excited. Moo Moo is a hunk of love, and is determined to find her furever home that will give her lots of attention.
Moo Moo gets severely anxious around any dogs, and is highly reactive. She gets very scared, but since we have had her she shows promising signs of redirection.
We love her so much, and hope she can get a good home soon. Those who have questions or are interested in meeting Moo Moo can stop by the Morrison County Animal Humane Society at 200 Seventh Ave. NE, Little Falls, or call (320) 632-0703.
