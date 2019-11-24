sssss

The annual Santa Parade will be held in Little Falls Friday, Nov. 29. The annual event is sponsored by the West Side Improvement Association and begins at 6 p.m. sharp.

Parade floats, decked out for the holidays begin their route on the west side of Little Falls on Lindbergh Drive Southwest. They make their way across the bridge on Highway 27/Broadway to the east side of town before turning north on First Street to end at the Little Falls Fire Hall.

Everyone is invited to line the streets to welcome Santa into town.

