Council to decide its next steps for mayor vacancy at Jan. 23 meeting
Immediately following the approval of the 2023 annual designations and appointments, Monday, newly-elected Pierz Mayor Toby Egan tendered his resignation.
The resignation letter simply said, “Due to a recent health event(s), I am resigning my position as mayor of the city of Pierz, effective immediately.”
However, Egan took a minute to tell the Council he had issued an apology on Facebook after the Council’s Jan. 5 workshop, which he said got out of control.
During the workshop, Egan and former mayor Dave Fischer got into a heated discussion about the area where the new nine holes of golf are located. In their back-and-forth, allegations of misinformation and lack of trust were expressed.
“It’s like I’ve said in the past, you know, if you want to be accountable, the first thing you have to do when you want accountability is hold yourself accountable,” Egan said. “I hold myself completely accountable. I had the tools available to me to keep that meeting from getting out of control, and I didn’t, didn’t use them and certainly didn’t use them properly.”
Workshops, Egan said, are supposed to be a place for the Council to identify problems, find solutions and work through them.
“They’re not meant to be a trial. So, for that I would like to apologize,” Egan said.
“I know I made statements about trust. That was uncalled for. I should never have put myself into that position to start with, but, it was uncalled for. So, I just want to apologize,” he said.
Addressing his health issues, Egan said, “I don’t know if you folks heard — small town — word gets around, I had a recent health event a week or so ago. It happened here at City Hall. There’s still more questions to me than there are answers out there at this time.”
He noted he is continuing to undergo tests to determine what happened.
Egan thanked Police Chief Eric Hanneken, City Administrator Bob Otremba, Fire Chief Dan Rocheleau and the Pierz First Response Team, who all assisted him during the health incident.
“You guys don’t, don’t know, how much I appreciate that,” Egan said. “I don’t know if there’s anything more I can say without tearing up.”
That’s when Egan presented his letter of resignation.
“After consulting with doctors and my chief medical adviser, who is my wife, I know I can’t be running around with 100 over 200 blood pressure and you know, I have to focus on my health and my family and I don’t think I can do justice to the City Council or to our residents,” he said.
Egan said it’s probably the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.
“In a lot of ways I feel like a failure for having to do this. I made a commitment to the people to come here and work hard at trying to improve our city and I just want to say thank you to everybody for that,” he said.
Egan excused himself and asked that John Perleberg, who was designated as acting mayor, take over the meeting.
“We’re going to miss you, Toby,” Perleberg said. “Thank you for everything that you’ve done for the city.”
Council Member Don Bujalski and City Clerk Kyle Bednar agreed his health was the number one concern.
“Good luck with everything,” Egan said. “If you guys need anything.”
With that, Egan and his wife, Lynn, left the meeting.
“Toby will be missed,” Perleberg said. “None of us are always going to agree with other’s views and opinions. I think Toby has some great thoughts and is a very respectable person. For anybody to become mayor in this town, shows a lot of a person’s character and their good will toward the city and how much they love it. That’s quite a feat in my mind, an honor to become a mayor of this great city.”
Ultimately, the Council voted to adopt a resolution declaring a vacancy for the position of mayor. The Council plans to discuss its next steps at its next meeting Monday, Jan. 23.
According to Minnesota Statute 412.02, since there are fewer than two years left in the mayor’s term, the Council may appoint someone to fill that vacancy until the next election.
In addition, the Council also voted to adopt a resolution declaring a vacancy for the city’s treasurer. Some discussion was held regarding whether or not the treasurer and city clerk position could be combined, which would require an ordinance, according to the city’s attorney.
The Council asked City Clerk Kyle Bednar to consider that possibility and will discuss how to move forward with that vacancy, also at the Jan. 23 meeting.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved annual designations and appointments, including naming newly-elected Council Member John Perleberg as acting mayor. An acting mayor takes on the mayor’s role when the mayor is not present;
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the city’s official newspaper;
• Designated Farmers and Merchants and Unity State Banks as the city’s official depositories;
• Approved a building permit for Jim and Laura Kahlhamer to remodel the current residence at 120 Main St. N. and to add a 40-by-45 foot addition to the east end, with the Planning and Zoning Board requesting the stipulation that the couple apply for a variance and that the variance be approved to allow the addition to be closer to the south lot line than the ordinance allows;
• Approved a building permit for Michael Grier Jr. to install a 1987 Liberty 14-by-60 foot mobile home on Lot 37 of the mobile home park;
• Went over rules for members of the public and council members during Pierz City Council meetings. They will be available at the beginning of a meeting, said City Administrator Bob Otremba;
• Approved a one-year contract with Schlenner Wenner & Co. (SWC) for the city’s annual audit at a cost of $15,720. Previously, SWC and the city had a three-year contract, at prices of $11,750 for the 2019 audit, $12,400 for 2020 and $13,100 for 2021. Perleberg said he preferred a three-year contract, so the city knew what to budget for and with the significant increase, suggested the Council revisit the auditing company mid-year;
• Designated the city’s polling place as Pierz City Hall;
• Approved the city’s fee schedule, with minor changes;
• Designated Council Member Don Bujalski, City Administrator Bob Otremba, Golf Course Superintendent Zach Baert, and Rick Sczublewski, to be the clubhouse manager hiring committee. This group will go through the applications received for the position to narrow down the applicants to a point where the Council can conduct an interview or interviews. Otremba said he wanted to schedule interviews for the committee for later in the week, and possibly have a candidate ready by Jan. 30. That possibly means a special meeting, so the Council doesn’t have to wait until the Feb. 13 meeting to approve a hire, if there is a good candidate, Otremba said;
• Approved Police Chief Eric Hanneken’s request to purchase a 2023 Dodge Durango at about $41,085, to replace the department’s oldest squad car, a 2017, with 80,000 miles on it. He said he had money dedicated to that purchase, but needed the Council’s OK to move forward as it would take about 10 – 12 months for the vehicle to come in. He noted he wanted to go with a Dodge vehicle, because it could be taken to Brandl Motors for maintenance, instead of outside of the county;
• Approved Hanneken’s request to put $30,000 in his budget toward a new records management system, as the old system will be shut down later this year. The money is in his budget, due to the fact that wages for Calvin Tschida, who resigned his post in March of 2022, were unused. He said it was a bill he wasn’t expecting and couldn’t plan for, but the money was there;
•Approved Hanneken’s request for another $5,800 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be transferred into the Police Equipment Fund to pay for a new radio. While the county is paying for one radio, the city is responsible for the other;
• Saw an image of the billboard design to advertise the city’s golf course and campgrounds, which will be erected about a half a mile south of the exit on Highway 27 by Perkins in Little Falls; and
• Learned from Otremba that the field audit days were scheduled for Feb. 15 – 16.
The Pierz City Council’s next regular meeting is Monday, Jan 23, at 7 p.m.
