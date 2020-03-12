Twenty-one townshipos held elections with their annual meetings Tuesday, March 10. Voter turnout was low, with the majority of those elected being incumbents.
Cushing Township residents voted 12-6 to move their annual election for the township to November on even numbered years.
The townships that will hold elections include: Agram, Belle Prairie, Bellevue, Buckman, Buh, Culdrum, Cushing, Darling, Granite, Green Prairie, Lakin, Leigh, Little Falls, Motley, Parker, Pike Creek, Platte, Ripley, Swan River, Swanville and Two Rivers.
Results of Tuesday’s elections as reported by Thursday, March 12, include:
• Agram Township: Incumbents Supervisor Tom Leidenfrost and Clerk Don Tschida were re-elected unanimously by 12 voters.
• Belle Prairie: Incumbents Supervisor Frances “Babe” Brisk and Clerk Keith Kruschke were re-elected unanimously by the 15 voters who cast ballots.
• Belleveue: Twenty-eight voters elected John Walburn as supervisor and re-elected Patricia Kasella as clerk.
• Buckman Township: Incumbents Supervisor Allan Stangl and incumbent Clerk Nancy Lanners were re-elected with 38 and 44 votes, respectively. James Meyer received seven votes for supervisor.
• Buh: Supervisor Keith Gohl and Clerk Alicia Cebulla were re-elected with 10 and 12 votes, respectively. Of the 13 votes cast, Duane Schraut, Duane Saehr and Al Poser each received one vote for supervisor.
• Culdrum: Incumbents Supervisor Mark Kedrowski and Clerk Jeannie Carlson were re-elected with nine votes each. One ballot was turned in blank.
• Cushing: Eighteen voters re-elected incumbents Supervisor Daniel Symanietz and Clerk Deb Symanietz unanimously. Residents voted 12-6 to move the annual election for the township to November on even numbered years.
• Darling: Thirty-six votes were cast with Incumbent Supervisor Greg Zilka retaining his seat with 25 votes. Wayne Vetsch received 10 votes for the seat. Incumbent Clerk Carolyn “Bing” Ganz was re-elected with 33 votes.
• Granite: Eight votes were cast to re-elect incumbents Supervisor Tom Loidolt and Clerk Eileen Hargrave.
• Green Prairie: Thirteen voters unanimously re-elected incumbent Clerk Lois Peterschick and elected Michael Schuett fas supervisor.
• Lakin: No results reported.
• Leigh: No results reported.
• Little Falls Township: Twenty-one voters re-elected Incumbents Supervisor George Sandy III who received 20 votes and Clerk Bonnie Bieniek, who received 21 votes.
• Motley: No results reported.
• Parker: Incumbent Supervisor Ron Wimmer received 23 of 27 votes cast to retain his seat. Terry Schwanke received four votes. Clerk Tammy Kedrowski was re-elected with nine votes.
• Pike Creek: Thirty-four voters cast unanimous ballots to re-elect incumbent Supervisor Ron Hourscht and Lisa Turner for the clerk position. Note: Lisa Turner was the only person to file for the clerk seat. Former clerk, Darlene Kroll, did not file for re-election.
• Platte: Incumbents Supervisor Ricky Hebler and Clerk Judy Boser were re-elected, receiving 25 and 26 votes, respectively. Twenty-eight voters showed up at the polls.
• Ripley: Twenty-seven voters elected Glen Pugh as supervisor and incumbent Clerk Norma Bjornson, unanimously.
• Swan River: Incumbents Chairperson Paul Fussy and Clerk Katrina Oldakowski were re-elected with 105 votes and 136 votes, respectively. Of the 157 votes cast, Joe Schneider received 52 write-in votes for supervisor.
• Swanville Township: Incumbents Supervisor Neil Johnson and Clerk Elda Mae “Bunny” Johnston were re-elected with 14 and 15 votes, respectively.
• Two Rivers: Although no one filed for the seats, 48 voters cast write-in votes to re-elected Kasey Wensmann as supervisor with 40 votes. Richard Zabinski received four votes and Martin Wagner one vote. Incumbent Gina Salitros received 39 votes and incumbent treasurer Jayson Strusz received one vote. Salitros will accept the position as will Wensmann.
