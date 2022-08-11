Minnesota Public Health Corps is in critical need of Public Health Project coordinators to serve throughout the state, including areas in and around Morrison County, beginning in August. ServeMinnesota, the state’s hub for AmeriCorps service, in partnership with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, launched the AmeriCorps program earlier this year to increase immediate capacity within the public health field and create a diverse pipeline of future public health employees.

According to ServeMinnesota, another 44 AmeriCorps members are needed to deliver critical public health services through community engagement and community health needs assessment, with a priority on serving communities with the highest needs.

Load comments