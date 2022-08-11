Minnesota Public Health Corps is in critical need of Public Health Project coordinators to serve throughout the state, including areas in and around Morrison County, beginning in August. ServeMinnesota, the state’s hub for AmeriCorps service, in partnership with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, launched the AmeriCorps program earlier this year to increase immediate capacity within the public health field and create a diverse pipeline of future public health employees.
According to ServeMinnesota, another 44 AmeriCorps members are needed to deliver critical public health services through community engagement and community health needs assessment, with a priority on serving communities with the highest needs.
In the Twin Cities area, there are 17 positions available at various sites, including: Minneapolis Health Department; Hennepin County Public Health; Minnesota Department of Health; Association of Minnesota Counties (St. Cloud); and Dakota County Public Health.
In Greater Minnesota, those in need include: Polk County Public Health (Crookston); Kittson Healthcare Public Health and Human Services (Hallock); Morrison County Health and Human Services (Little Falls); Scott County Public Health (Shakopee); Horizon Public Health (Alexandria); Countryside Public Health (Benson); Wright County Public Health (Buffalo); Carver County Public Health (Chaska); Becker County Public Health (Detroit Lakes); Healthy Northland - Carlton-Cook-Lake-St. Louis Community Health Board (Duluth); St. Louis County PHHS (Duluth); Sherburne County Health and Human Services - Public Health Division (Elk River); Rice County Public Health (Faribault); Otter Tail County Public Health (Fergus Falls); Benton County Public Health (Foley); Clay County Public Health/P4H CHB (Moorhead); Kanabec County Community Health (Mora); Renville County Public Health (Olivia); Stearns County Human Services Department, Public Health Division (St. Cloud).
Members will provide increased capacity for a sustained COVID-19 response and recovery at partner locations throughout the state. The program also partners with community organizations as a strategy to achieve health equity by recruiting a corps with a shared life experience in the communities they serve.
To serve with Public Health Corps, a person must be at least 18 years old, be a high school graduate or equivalent, and be willing to commit to a year of full-time service (40 hours per week). AmeriCorps members are extensively trained and receive a $1,100 stipend every two weeks (or the equivalent of $15/hour) plus an additional $6,495 for student loans or tuition. Free individual health insurance and child care assistance are also available.
Anyone interested in applying to be a Public Health member or interested in hosting a member at their organization should visit www.ampact.us/public-he alth.
Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, supports the recruitment, training and development of a new generation of public health leaders. Supported by a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act, Public Health AmeriCorps will help meet public health needs of local communities by providing surge capacity and support while also creating pathways to public health-related careers.
ServeMinnesota creates positive social change by deploying the people power of AmeriCorps to translate research into on-the-ground implementation. Each year, thousands of individuals commit to transformative service opportunities focused on improving the lives of Minnesotans through education, affordable housing, employment, the environment, addiction recovery and response to the COVID-19 crisis. By leveraging federal dollars, building strong community partnerships, and continually improving programs, ServeMinnesota ensures national service is positioned to make meaningful contributions to our state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.