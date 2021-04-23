table

As a military family, Jack and Karen Ring, wanted to have something special made for the VFW in Little Falls, to honor the five branches of the service and provide a unique gathering space for veterans. Jack, a lifetime member of the VFW and current trustee, had Viking Log Furniture, St. Stephen, build a table featuring the insignias of the five branches of the military, as well as information about his and Karen’s two sons and grandchildren, who are also in the military. Their sons, Mark (diver) and Tracy (a rescue swimmer), served in the U.S. Navy, as Jack did. Jack was a quartermaster and also served in the National Guard. Their granddaughter, Melissa Andersen, also serves in the Navy as an intelligence tech. Mark’s son, Ben, a senior in high school, has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. The table will serve not only as an honor for veterans and a memento for the VFW, but as a place where veterans can gather to play games, visit and enjoy a beverage or two. Pictured with the table are (from left): Karen and Jack Ring, VFW Commander Rick Jarvis and VFW Manager Amanda Olson. Jarvis said the table will be a reminder of all those who have served before this generation and all who will serve after this generation.

Load comments